Bureau of Public Service Reforms gives NIMASA 74% performance ratings

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has given the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) a performance level of 74 percent, classifying the agency as a ‘Silver Level’ organisation, known as level two.

This implies that NIMASA’s performance met expectations in the essential areas of responsibility, resulting in an overall quality of work that is generally good, with the most critical organisational goals met.

This was contained in the summary report on the deployment of the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) presented to NIMASA Management by Arabi Ibrahim Dasuki, the director general of BPSR.

The BPSR boss commended Bashir Jamoh for his exemplary leadership, a strong desire for optimal performance, and reform to ensure the system and operations of NIMASA remain strong.

The key areas of strength for NIMASA as contained in the report of BPSR include corporate governance, which ensured the establishment of an anti-corruption policy with an entrenched whistle-blower mechanism for the Agency, strategic planning and operational leadership, robust and accounting policies that comply with Financial Regulations of the Federal Government.

This is in addition to a fully functional procurement process, which has keyed into the e-procurement policy of the Federal Government.

It also listed the operational and service delivery processes of NIMASA, Human Resource Management, partnership, resource mobilisation, management, and results as areas in which NIMASA excelled compared to other agencies.

Appreciating the BPSR for the report, Jamoh assured that Management would ensure the implementation of all recommendations contained in the report, adding that much progress had been made since 2022 when the assessment tool was deployed.

“Our automation process has advanced within the past 12 months. NIMASA has introduced a customer experience centre, which has greatly improved our business efficiency. We have also acquired new vessels for both staff welfare and operational monitoring and enforcement purposes. Just as we accepted the recommendations of IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) and worked towards closing all identified gaps, NIMASA will strive to implement recommendations in the report submitted to us today,” he said.

Please remember that following the marching order by the President for the Bureau to deploy the SAT in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, the NIMASA was one of the few destinations that readily accepted to undergo the assessment.