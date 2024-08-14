Apapa Customs’ revenue profile hits N1.2trn in 7 months

… Generates N201bn in July

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Port Command has generated over N1.2 trillion as revenue in seven months, between January and July 2024.

The command also collected over N203 billion in July representing its highest monthly collection in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller of the Command, disclosed this and said he is committed to surpassing the existing records.

According to him, the collected revenue for the seven months of 2024 is higher than the total revenue collected for the twelve months of 2023.

He attributed the success to implementing Customs’ time release study to facilitate delay-free trade.