Aniebonam blames freight forwarders’ protest on failure of CRFFN

Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), has blamed the ongoing protest of all registered freight forwarders associations on the ineffectiveness of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

According to him, CRFFN, which supposed to be responsible for the lapses at the port, is now speaking to leaders of freight forwarding associations for a meeting rather than standing up for freight forwarders.

Aniebonam, who made this submission on Monday during a press conference on the state of the ports, said that freight forwarders need to engage government on the matter.

He also urged members of the five registered freight forwarding associations including the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), NAGAFF, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Association of Registered Freight Forwarders Nigeria (AREFFN) and Nigerian Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators (NAFFAC) to desist from the forthcoming election of the Council.

Read also: Shippers’ Council negotiates peace with agents, maritime workers to avert losses

He said that the Transportation Ministry has never added value to the Council aside from the fact that it failed to adhere to its promise of conducting the CRFFN election within two weeks from the 26th of January this year.

He also accused the Ministry of breaching the act that established the council by trying to appoint members into the Council instead of through elected.

On that basis, Aniebonam urged freight forwarders to take their protest to the National Assembly to seek redress and to draw attention to these breaches by the Transportation Ministry.

According to Aniebonam, all registered freight forwarding associations operating in the ports should raise a team to engage the government on their grievances.