Wilson and Yinka Badejo foundation rebrand in memory of founders

The board of trustees (BOT) of the Wilson & Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF) has announced a change in name for the foundation’s annual lecture, which will now be known as the Wilson & Yinka Badejo Memorial Lecture, as part of efforts to celebrate and advance the legacy of the founder and co-founder.

The WYBF was co-founded by the former general overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Wilson Badejo and his wife Yinka Badejo.

“This renaming ultimately serves as a fitting and lasting tribute to the vision, dedication, and tireless efforts of Wilson and Yinka Badejo, who laid the foundation for the organization’s impactful work.

“Their lifetime commitment to improving the lives of the less privileged continues to inspire in bringing hope and help to those that need it the most within our society,” the foundation said in a statement.

According to the statement, the annual lecture series commenced in 2008 and has remained as the foundation’s annual flagship event. He disclosed that renaming the Wilson and Yinka Memorial Lecture in memory of the founders will continue to serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, inspiring speakers, and meaningful dialogue on complex social and economic issues that have the potential to drive positive change within the country.

The statement disclosed that the WYBF has received over 1000 scholarship applications from indigent students from various higher institutions of learning across the country since the application portal opened on March 15, 2024.

Accordingly, it was disclosed further that this year’s scholarship application is still open for interested applicants and urged interested students to visit the foundation’s website wybf.org for the 2024 scholarships.

“Meanwhile, after going through the selection process, including an interview, eligible awardees will be recognized and awarded with scholarships during the 2024 Wilson and Yinka Badejo Memorial Lecture scheduled for Wednesday August 7, 2024 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.”