Why Sunray styles are back in Vogue

For gowns, skirts, jumpsuits or even trousers, the Sunray styles are simply perfect for every occasion.

Pleated skirts, specifically “sunray” pleated skirts, are back on the fashion scene. Sunray pleating is not to be confused with broomstick pleating, where the pleats are also narrow, but uneven and crushed. Sunray pleats tend to look cleaner, crisper and more symmetrical.

Sunray pleated skirts come in solids and patterns, and all hem lengths: mini, knee-length, midi and maxi. Both winter weight fabrics and lightweight summery fabrics look great in sunray pleats.

According to youlookfab.com, most people prefer sunray pleats in dressy fabrications because the pleats hold their shape exceptionally well. Sunray pleats in casual cotton, viscose and linen fabrications don’t look as crisp to the eye because the pleats unfold half way down the skirt. “This creates a much more relaxed look, which can work to your advantage if you lead a very casual lifestyle.”

Sunrays are best with a tucked-in top, or a very cropped cardigan or jacket. Retro, glam and dressy. Sunray pleated skirts with elasticated waistbands are also great, but those with broader waistbands and zipper closures are better because the pleats glide comfortably over the tummy and hip area, youlookfab.com stated.

Elasticated waistbands can cause the pleats to pouf in an unflattering way and create bulges in the wrong places.

Sunrays is said to make a lovely addition to a classic business casual wardrobe, but they can also be spunked up with the right edgy or arty wardrobe pieces.

The Sunray styles would always find their way back to our wardrobe because they are flexible and comfortable due to their eco-friendly texture. Any age bracket can put on the Sunray. It is also gender friendly and can b used to style outfits for men, women and children.