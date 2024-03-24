Wellahealth taps opportunities in telemedicine services to drive access to healthcare

Wellahealth, a player in the healthcare technology sector, has set its sights on making quality medical services more accessible and affordable to Nigerians through a new platform.

The new platform known as Teleclinic Healthcare Solution is designed to provide individuals with convenient access to doctor consultations on the go using WhatsApp or phone calls.

Ikpeme Neto, founder of Wellahealth, said with over 240 million outpatient consultations annually in Nigeria, the tech company identifies a significant market opportunity for telemedicine services.

According to him, by addressing up to 50 percent of these consultations through its Teleclinic platform, the organisation aims to revolutionise the healthcare landscape by leveraging technology to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare services.

Neto said Teleclinic’s healthcare solution provides individuals with convenient access to healthcare services through virtual medical consultations, eliminating the need for physical visits to healthcare facilities.

He said with the integration of drug pick-up services at neighbourhood pharmacies, the platform ensures seamless post-consultation medication retrieval.

“Teleclinic services are priced at an affordable rate of N1,000 per month or N10,000 per year, ensuring accessibility for individuals across different socio-economic backgrounds. The coverage includes a wide range of conditions, from mild bronchial asthma to urinary tract infections, providing comprehensive medical support to users,” he said.

He further said that Teleclinic platform stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging technology to transform the way healthcare services are accessed and delivered in Nigeria.

“With its comprehensive healthcare solutions, the organisation continues to make significant strides towards achieving its vision of a healthier and more accessible future for all,” he said.

He said with over 200,000 individuals connected to its platform, the organisation has successfully facilitated access to essential medical services for many people across Nigeria.

It facilitates ease of access to prescribed medications through a network of over 2,000 pharmacies nationwide, ensuring convenient collection of medications from nearby locations.

It also offers partial reimbursement for hospital expenses, providing financial support to individuals requiring extended hospitalisation with a maximum limit of N100,000 per year.