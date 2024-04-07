We expand Kilimanjaro’s presence in Nigeria to drive value for stakeholders – Sundry Foods Boss

…Launches 6 new restaurants

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a leading food services company in Nigeria, has announced the expansion of its flagship Kilimanjaro Restaurant with the recent launch of six new restaurants across Nigeria.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Ebele Enunwa said in a statement that the expansion effort was designed to enhance customer experience at locations in close proximity to where they live or work in the country.

“We aim to transform the culinary experience of Nigerians and bring it to their doorsteps.

“We take great pride in the fact that our expansion strategy is delivering tremendous results across our key growth pillars We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on our brand’s strength and impressive footprint within the country,” Enunwa said

According to the statement, the new branches were opened in response to the desires of its numerous customers residing or doing business in those areas.

The statement further disclosed that the company just opened a new Kilimanjaro Restaurant at the brand-new Koka Junction Shopping Mall, along Benin-Onitsha Expressway, Asaba, Delta State. This is the third Kilimanjaro restaurant to be established in the state.

“A new restaurant was also opened within the Deidei area of Abuja, FCT. This restaurant opened on Sunday, 24th March, 2024,’ he said.

Similarly, other Kilimanjaro restaurants recently opened by Sundry Foods in parts of the country include: Kilimanjaro Uptown Mall, located on Zaire Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State; Kilimanjaro at Plot 17, CMD Road branch, near Caleb International School, Ikosi, Lagos; Kilimanjaro at 60B Macaulay Street by Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, Umuahia, Abia State and Kilimanjaro Benin Mall, by Protea Hotel, along Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State. With these additions, the company now operates 194 outlets across the country.

Enunwa reiterated that the expansion drive would deliver the company’s trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country, adding, “By making strategic and highly targeted investments to drive value for partners, Sundry Foods will also drive value for customers and shareholders, while managing costs, improving margins, and elevating the company’s experience for all stakeholders.”