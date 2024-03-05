Tecom Concepts to empower businesses with skills to achieve global standards

Tecom Concepts Limited, a provider of ICT solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with PECB, an ISO certification and training providers, to empower Nigerian professionals and organisations with the skills needed to achieve compliance with international standards.

The partnership will facilitate the organisation and distribution of PECB, ISO courses including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 3100 in Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, Tecom will leverage its extensive network and expertise in the Nigerian market to offer comprehensive training and certification services in collaboration with PECB.

Happiness Obioha, managing director of Tecom Concepts Limited, said these courses will cover a wide range of ISO standards, catering to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals seeking professional development and certifications.

According to her, the company recognises the importance of continuous learning and professional development in staying ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“By partnering with PECB, we aim to empower Nigerian professionals and organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve excellence and compliance with international standards, benchmark their existing controls and safeguards their critical infrastructure with cyber security best practice,” Obioha said.

She said that ISO certification is widely recognised as a hallmark of quality management, environmental stewardship, and information security practices.

Obioha said the companies will provide unparalleled opportunities for businesses and individuals in Nigeria to acquire valuable skills, achieve certification, and drive organisational growth.

“Tecom and PECB will offer a wide range of training formats including classroom-based sessions, online courses, and customised corporate training programmes.

“Participants will benefit from expert instructors, comprehensive course materials, and globally recognised certification credentials upon successful completion of their chosen ISO courses,” Obioha said.

On his part, Tim Rama, chief executive officer of PECB, said the partnership addresses a particular market need, and working with Tecom Concepts can make integrations easier for organisations.

Rama said the partnership enables customers to retain tractability in long-term training decisions by providing them with an independent open plan.

“I believe we will succeed together by combining the right technologies and services,” Rama said.

He urged businesses and individuals interested in ISO training and certification opportunities in Nigeria to visit Tecom Concepts Limited website or contact their offices directly for more information about upcoming training registration and certification details.