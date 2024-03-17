Seplat kicks off 2024 ‘Eye Can See’ initiative in Benin

The NEPL/Seplat Energy JV has kicked off the 2024 edition of the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative, one of its flagships Corporate Social Investment (CSI) that seeks to provide free optical treatment at all levels to members of the communities within its operational communities.

The initiative, targeted at men, women and children with eye problems and aims to ensure the provision of free eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for Cataract, as well as reduce cases of permanent loss of vision, was held at the Oba of Benin palace, in Edo state.

The ‘Eye Can See’ initiative also provides free reading glasses, treats other related eye problems, educates patients on ways to care for the eyes and how to detect Glaucoma and also educates patients on lifestyle changes required to reduce the rates of Hypertension & Diabetes.

“Seplat and our JV Partner are committed to continuing this programme and all we ask is that you continued to cooperate with us, to take advantage of the opportunities that this programme offers and also spread the news to let others also enjoy the benefits of the programme,” Ayodele Olatunde, MD, Seplat West Limited, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, base manager, Western Assets, stated.

According to Olatunde, the Eye Can See initiative is expected to screen about 6,000 persons, perform 350 Surgeries and dispense 5,000 reading glasses across various communities in 2024. He also disclosed that the initiative, which commenced 12 years ago has delivered over 96,000 eye treatments, dispensed over 45,000 reading glasses and performed about 4, 000 surgeries.

Dahiru Abubakar, the corporate communications manager, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), stated that the company will continue to collaborate with Seplat towards providing human and capital development in Edo State.

“It is our pleasure as an organisation in partnership with SEPLAT to roll out the “Eye Can See” optical care program for the community,” stated Abubakar, who was represented by Faith Otitinor, the community liaison officer, NEPL.

Isaac Oghafua, the Oyeoba of Benin, stated that the initiative has positively impacted lives of people in the state. “Seplat has made significant strides in improving community health and the people living in our community have felt their impact. The Palace is always happy when this programme happens because our own family members within and outside the Palace have directly benefited from the initiative.”