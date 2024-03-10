Senator Alli advocates women’s rights, empowerment worldwide

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has called for collective action to ensure the full realisation of women’s rights, opportunities and aspirations.

While expressing unwavering support for gender equality, empowerment and the advancement of women’s rights, he called for continuous dialogue, collaboration as well as solidarity in tackling issues such as gender-based violence, economic empowerment, access to education of a girl-child, and leadership representation.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, Alli expressed solidarity with women around the world, applauding their strength, resilience, achievements, and unwavering commitment to creating a more just and inclusive society for all.

“On this special day, let us honour and celebrate the strength, diversity, and impact of women everywhere, recognising their vital contributions to building a more equitable, peaceful and prosperous world.

“Today, I extended heartfelt felicitations to women across the globe as they celebrate International Women’s Day,” he said.

Alli said that the special occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions, resilience, and achievements of women in all spheres of life.

He acknowledged the indispensable role that women play in shaping societies, advancing progress as well as championing social justice and equality.

The lawmaker celebrated the remarkable strength, courage, and determination exhibited by women worldwide in overcoming challenges, breaking barriers and driving positive change.

He emphasised the importance of creating a more inclusive and equitable society where all women have the opportunity to thrive and fulfill their potential.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for policies and initiatives that promote gender parity, address discrimination as well as uplift women in Oyo State and beyond.