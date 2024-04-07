Security remains priority of my administration – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that security remains a top priority of his administration’s agenda and that he would strive to sustain it.

Otti said this at the Government House, Umuahia when he received a delegation of the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos, Ignatius Albara (Rear Admiral) who was in the state on a familiarisation tour of the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Owerrinta.

The Abia governor noted that security was paramount for the government because all its initiatives would amount to nothing if security failed.

He revealed that in the last 10 months, all security outfits in the state had been working tirelessly to ensure adequate security for the state, and disclosed that his administration had set up an inter-agency outfit, “Operation Crush” dedicated to ensuring maximum security in the state.

Otti expressed joy that the operation had been successful.

“We’ve been working in close partnership with the college and Eyitayo (O.E. Eyitayo, Commandant, Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance) is part of our government, virtually everything we do in terms of security, he is involved.

“I want to really appreciate your visit. Here we take security very seriously. In fact, it is the number one item on our agenda, simply because all the initiatives we have will come to naught if security fails.

“In the last 10 months, we’ve been able, collectively, the police the Army, DSS, Civil Defense, NDLEA we are all working together to ensure that this place is crime free. We set up an inter-agency operation called ‘Operation Crush’ and we have men drawn from different security agencies who are dedicated 24/7 to ensure maximum security,” Otti said.

Governor Otti however, appealed to the Flag Officer for support in terms of more personnel for the state to enhance security.

According to the Governor, the state government was working in close partnership with the college and used the forum to appreciate the commandant of the college for his commitment.

Albara earlier, in his speech said he was in the state for familiarisation tour to the Nigerian Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Owerrinta

having assumed duties a few weeks ago.

“It is customary that when one takes over office, you familiarise yourself with what is happening at the professional schools and to evaluate and see the challenges they have. It is on that note that we are here today to visit the college of finance. We thought it necessary, since the college is here in Abia under you,” he explained.

He commended the Otti for his giant strides in the state and the numerous supports given to the college to make their work easy.

Also speaking, the Commandant, Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Eyitayo appreciated Governor Alex Otti for his support to the college and the combined security team in the state which has made their job easier.