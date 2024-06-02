QHSES Academy celebrates ‘Safetainability Day’ with donations to an orphanage

The QHSES Leadership Academy celebrated its first Safetainability Day by reaching out to Heritage Homes, an orphanage in Lagos.

Recently, the Academy, along with its management, alumni, and students, donated safety equipment and food items to the home.

Safetainability, a term coined by the Academy, combines ‘safety’ and ‘sustainability’ and it represents an approach to creating secure and sustainable living environments, particularly for vulnerable populations.

“The goal is to ensure that while immediate needs like food and shelter are met, long-term safety and sustainability are prioritised,” Jamiu Badmus, founder of the QHSES Leadership Academy, said,

Data from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs shows that Nigeria has 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children, with 278 orphanages across the country as of April 2024, according to Rentech Digital.

In his address at the event, Badmus said: “We intend to adopt at least 20 orphanages before the end of the year,” he said. “We aim to create a safe, healthy, and habitable environment for these children.”

Badmus elaborated on the Academy’s mission, saying, “Beyond providing food, we want to enhance the structural safety and health standards of these orphanages. Our goal is to create sustainable environments for these kids.”

The QHSES Leadership Academy, derived from Quality, Health, Safety, Environment, and Sustainability, operates tuition-free and is certified to ISO 9001:2015. It is accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD) and aims to develop leaders who make a lasting positive impact.

“We are driven by a passion for humanity and strive to empower people through professional excellence and integrity,” Badmus added.

“This initiative aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Zero Hunger, No Poverty, Quality Education, and Decent Work and Economic Growth,” he said.

The Academy’s outreach included a comprehensive assessment of Heritage Homes, which led to the provision of government-approved waste bins, fans, upgraded fire safety equipment, and CCTV systems. They also conducted intensive first aid and fire-fighting training for the staff and caregivers.

Heritage Homes was chosen from three nominations by volunteers from the Academy. “This orphanage, established by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, one of our facilitators, was a perfect fit for our programme,” Badmus explained.

“Pastor Ituah has been an inspiration to us, and his commitment to humanitarian causes aligns perfectly with our mission. We call on other leaders and wealthy individuals to join in making a difference based on careful analysis and genuine needs.”

Henshaw Eyo Enyenihi, manager of project development at Henz Henon Limited, lauded the initiative, saying, “Engineer Jamiu’s dedication is inspiring. This project shows that even with a tight timeframe, impactful results can be achieved.”

Also at the event, Enobong (Lauretta) Ezekiel, GM strategy at Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), said: “In a time when many are focused on themselves, this act of selflessness is truly remarkable. It’s fulfilling to make a positive impact on others’ lives.”

On his part, Reuben Amara, general manager of Heritage Homes, expressed gratitude for the Academy’s contributions.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful. The training provided to our caregivers was the most robust we’ve ever had. Our fire safety and security systems have been significantly upgraded,” he said.

“On behalf of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and everyone at Heritage Homes, we say thank you. The QHSES Leadership Academy’s Safetainability Day not only brought immediate improvements to Heritage Homes but also set a powerful example of community service and sustainability.”