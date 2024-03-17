Prudence Foundation joins JA Nigeria to prepare pupils for financial stability, inclusion

Prudence Foundation has committed to teaching young people the importance of financial inclusion in every individual’s life cycle to help build more resilient communities.

The Foundation also gifted cash prizes to winners of the Money Bee Competition for elementary schools across Nigeria in line with its aims of driving financial inclusion and stability of Nigerian youths.

The competition was the culmination of the Cha-Ching Programme, an annual financial literacy initiative organised by Junior Achievement and sponsored by Prudence Foundation the Community Investment Arm of Prudential.

Olaolu Akogun, acting executive director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, expressed delight in contributing to a programme that empowers Nigeria’s youth financially.

He emphasised the importance of early exposure to financial literacy in improving the country’s education system and preparing young people for financial stability.

The Prudence Foundation said that to change the world starts with providing young people with a solid foundation in financial matters. Through programmes like Cha-Ching, young people learn how to earn, save, spend, and donate money, believing in the importance of financial inclusion.

The programme marked the end of a journey that spanned 13 states including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Rivers, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

To qualify, teachers evaluated and tested their pupils through a challenge. Outstanding contestants then participated in a quiz designed to test their financial knowledge. From over 10,000 pupils, 20 emerged to compete in the final stage of the Money Bee competition.

Judges Eniola Thomas, corporate social responsibility at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, and Bob Ononuju, head of public relations at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, ensured fairness throughout the competition.

Godswill Boma Allaputa from Ineben International School in Rivers State emerged as the winner, with Onubi Prasie Eleojo from Heirsville International School, Lagos, and Oniya Ayanfeoluwa from God Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Ondo State, securing second and third place, respectively. They were rewarded with cash prizes of N100,000; N50,000, and N20,000.