Project management skills equip women with versatile toolkit – PMI

George Asamani, MD, Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa has reiterated the need to invest in skilling women across Africa as a strategic necessity that goes beyond empowerment, and stating that project management skills equip women with a versatile toolkit highly valued across industries.

According to Asamani, the versatility opens doors to better employment opportunities, fostering economic independence and security for more women. “Moreover, these skills are crucial for entrepreneurship — a path many women pursue in Africa,” he stated in a recent virtual media parley.

He stated further that in a sector marked by talent shortage, available statistics point to the underutilisation of skills women bring to the project economy and the loss of diversity in a male-dominated environment.

According to him, skills such as risk management, stakeholder communication, and resource allocation are directly translatable to managing finances, negotiating workplace dynamics, and advocating for social change. “Interestingly, women’s lives in Africa are often complex projects, requiring them to manage and balance multiple responsibilities, roles, and expectations.”

He noted further that the essence of project management, planning, executing, monitoring, and closing projects are similar to the daily tasks women perform across Africa. Hence, there is merit in formalising their innate capabilities into project management skills to enhance their efficiency, effectiveness, and resilience.

“Skilling women catalyses a multiplier effect that benefits everyone. Educated and skilled women are more likely to invest in their families and communities, improving health, education, and economic outcomes. They can challenge and change discriminatory practices and policies, paving the way for more inclusion,” Asamani said.

Speaking further on PMI, Asamani stated that the journey of mastering project management skills is also one of personal growth. According to him, project management skills encourage critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability, which he considered to be invaluable in both personal and professional contexts.

“In the current era, where the call to action could not be more direct, the spotlight turns not just on women’s economic and social empowerment but also on how instrumental skills, such as project management, can accelerate progress.”

He noted further that an economy that imposes restrictions on women’s contributions falls short of their potential. He disclosed that an economy reaches its peak dynamism when every citizen, regardless of gender, is empowered to contribute equally.

“Governments and organisations must prioritise the development of these competencies to not only achieve gender equality but to harness 100 percent of the potential of 50 percent of the world’s population,” Asamani said.