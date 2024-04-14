Professionals canvass support for Jimoh Ibrahim in Ondo guber primary election

Professionals under the aegis of Corporate Professional Colleagues (CPC) have canvassed support for the candidacy of Jimoh Ibrahim who is aspiring for the governorship of Ondo State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The professionals, who described themselves in a statement obtained by BDSunday at the weekend as friends and associates of Ibrahim, unreservedly affirmed that the aspirant is the most competent of all the aspirant jostling to lead the Sunshine state as governor at this critical time.

The statement, signed by Chijioke Ndubuisi, a Barrister, and Emmanuel Adegun, a retired Navy Chief, as co-ordinators of the group, noted that, at this particular moment in its history, Ondo needs a man who has all it takes—sophistication, track record, intellectual supremo, economic knowledge and morally invulnerable to transform it.

It added that the state needs someone in the character of Ibrahim to bring about unprecedented development by harnessing natural endowment of the state and giving good governance to the people of the state.

“The state needs a man who has global contacts; who is a trail blazer and pathfinder with midas touch in all his undertakings plus a bit of maverick stints in approach to governance.

The state does not need ‘status quo’ persons in governance but a progressive minded person who has stock-in-trade of ideas to bring about the desired development without changing the wheels,” the statement added.

Jimoh Ibrahim, who is a sitting Senator of the federal republic, is said to possess the above- mentioned qualities and others to qualify him to lead the Sunshine state at this stage.

The corporate professional colleagues and his friends across the nation are, therefore, appealing to all APC voters in the primary governorship election coming up this April 2024 to reason with them without sentiment and vote Ibrahim as APC flag-bearer in the main election later in the year.