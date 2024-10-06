Police, citizens’ collaboration yielding results in Delta as keke rider helps rescue baby sold for N2m

The two female suspects arrested over newborn baby sold for N2m

The public enlightenment embarked upon by the Delta State Police Command, seeking citizens’ support in tackling crime in the state, is seen to be yielding positive results as the command on October 1, arrested two women for child trafficking and rescued a newborn baby boy sold for N2 million.

The arrest of the two women and the rescue of the new born followed a smart move made by a Commercial Tricycle Operator popularly known as Keke Rider.

Within the week, the command also arrested Benson Oghenevwaire, a dreaded kidnapper/armed robber whose gang terrorised Udu axis of the state, assassinated son of a monarch and his escort, as well as robbed a microfinance bank years ago.

Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement made available to BusinessDay Sunday, revealed: “On Tuesday, October 1, at about 18:30hrs a tricycle rider (name withheld) came to Ekpan Police Station and reported that while he was on his daily commercial operation, four women boarded his tricycle.

“On reaching Efurrun roundabout, two of them alighted from the tricycle. One of the two women who alighted handed over a newborn baby boy to the women left in his tricycle and he heard one of them saying, the balance has been paid while saying that when they get to their destination, they should inform her.

“The tricycle rider smartly diverted the two women; Tessi Ikechukwu, and Lauretta Akomen, and the newborn baby to Ekpan Police Station.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects Lauretta Akomen ‘f’ aged 38yrs bought the baby for the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) from a traditional home located in Port Harcourt where they harbour teenage girls, and got men to have sex with them till they are pregnant after which they sell the babies to people looking for children.

“The suspect also revealed that she was given a drug which she took for some time to make her look pregnant. She later led the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba and operatives to the house of one Gloria (surname unknown) who acted as an agent between her and the traditional home.

The police spokesman disclosed that the suspects are now in custody while a manhunt for the other accomplices is ongoing.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Olufemi Abaniwonda thanked the tricycle rider for being a patriotic citizen and urged others to emulate him. Members of the public can reach the command either by reporting at the nearest Police station or by calling any of the following numbers 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914, he stated.

On kidnapping and robbing, Edafe, explained, “On September 27, 2024 at about 1700 hours, acting on intelligence gathered on one of the dreaded kidnappers terrorising Udu LGA, Warri, and environs, who was part of the syndicate responsible for a series of robbing and kidnapping operation within Udu axis some of which include the robbery operation at Wetland Microfinance Bank in Udu LGA on February 26, 2021 as well as the assassination of Prince Eric Takerere ‘m’ the son of Urhowhrun Monarch alongside the two police escort on the April 3, 2021 at Efurrun Sapele road.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Owvain Aldaja Division CSP, Bulus Musa led the surveillance team of the division and embarked on a sting operation at the hideout of the suspect Benson Oghenevwaire ‘m’ aged 34yrs located at Orereokpe in Okpe LGA, where the suspect and his gang members engaged the Police in a fierce gun duel.

“During the gun duel, the police overpowered the suspects, some of them escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the said Benson Oghenevwaire was arrested with severe gunshot injuries.

“He was taken to Warri central hospital where he died while receiving treatment. During the operation, one English-made Beretta pistol and two rounds of live ammunition were recovered. A serious manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” Edafe disclosed.

