OYCARES: Oyo govt brings succour to 3,300 households on social transfer delivery platforms

About three thousand three hundred vulnerable citizens of Oyo State who are aged, chronically ill, physically challenged, widows, and urban poor are to benefit from the third tranche of an intervention co-sponsored by the World Bank, the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to make life better for the vulnerable and poorest of the poor.

Toyin Balogun, commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, who stated this at the presentation of debit cards to the 3rd batch of beneficiaries of the Oyo State Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (OYCARES), said the vulnerable would enjoy the benefit across the 33 local government areas of the state.

The third tranche of the Cash Transfer intervention was organised at the Ibadan North East Local Government, Secretariat, Iwo Road Ibadan.

According to the commissioner, Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is responsive in redeeming the hope of the hopeless and ameliorating the bruises sustained by hapless citizens who have been pummeled by the economic downturn

Governor Makinde administration, she said, has been bringing succour to the downtrodden through various humanitarian and Social Welfare Interventions.

She explained that in line with the tenets of equity, justice and fairness which are the hallmarks of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration, beneficiaries of the 3rd batch were mined from the social register of the State Operation Coordinating Unit! (SOCU) which are drawn from the 33 Local Government Areas of the State without political affiliation, religious consideration or any other special interest playing any role in the emergence of the beneficiaries.

She expressed her appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by His Excellency to improving the quality of lives lived by the poorest of the poor.

This he has facilitated by ensuring that against all odds and challenges, he prioritizes this programme so much that his govt makes provision for funds required for the intervention upfront and only received reimbursement backend from the World Bank after the intervention must have been consummated.

She stressed that empirical facts affirm that 3,510 citizens have benefited from the 1st and 2nd tranches of the programme which has impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries.

She then encouraged all beneficiaries not to despise this program of modest beginnings, to ensure to start a micro business enterprise from this stipend which can be related into a thriving medium to large scale business subsequently with the right commitment and support.

The Commissioner also enjoined all citizens present to ensure to go en-masse to the polling booths come April 27th to ensure to vote resoundingly for candidates who have studied at the feet of Governor Makinde and who will display similar commitment to improving the welfare of the vulnerable in our midst in particular and all citizens in general through such people centric policies and interventions.

In his address, the Head, Social Transfer Delivery Platform, Akintunde Gbadamosi stated that the bi-monthly payment of N20,000 to 3,300 beneficiaries enrolled for the 3rd batch of the Social Transfer Component of OYCARES across the 33 LGAs in the State through the distribution of the programme Identity Cards and Debit Cards is a seamless process.

In their different goodwill messages, the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs; Saminu Gbadamosi (Wale Canada), Local Government Chairmen, Ibadan North East, Ibrahim Akintayo, Saki East LGA, Ramat Adeniran, Iseyin LGA, Abilawon Mufutau, Iwajowa LGA, Oyinloye Abdul-Jelil and Itesiwaju LGA, Akintola Ojo-Bolaji, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the state governor for making the welfare of the citizens his priority at all times.

They collectively enjoined the citizens to come out en-masse and vote for the candidates of their choices who will toe the populist governance style of the performing Governor at the forthcoming Local Government Election later in the month.

According to some of the beneficiaries, Victoria Oladosu and Sariyu Biliaminu who both lauded the State Governor Seyi Makinde led administration for putting smiles on their faces when they thought all hope was lost.