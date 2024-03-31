Otti pledges to turn Abia communities into safe, secured investment destination through infrastructure

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that the overriding goal of his administration was to turn every community in the state into a safe and secured investment destination with suitable supporting infrastructure.

Otti stated this in Nunya, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state while flagging off the construction of 11.5Km Nunya-Eluama-Isuikwuato Road.

Otti, while flagging off the project at the Nunya Junction along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, said the road, upon completion, would provide support for farmers in the area to evacuate their farm produce.

He said that the road was important to the social and economic growth of the people, disclosing that the road would be completed within one year.

The governor also disclosed that the choice of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Limited for the project was based on competence and ability to deliver in record time.

“I am particularly happy because I know the importance of this stretch of road to the various economic and social groups who in about 12 months when this project is billed to be completed will spend less to move their agricultural produce to the urban centres for better returns.

“This project links into our general strategy of opening up our rural communities for greater prosperity through quicker access to urban markets and increased investments which ultimately would yield massive employment opportunities for thousands of our young people.

“As I mentioned last week when we flagged off the reconstruction of the Arochukwu-Ndiokereke-Ozuabam road, our over-riding goal is to turn every community in the state to a safe and secured investment destination with suitable supporting infrastructure.

Otti equally assured that all the road projects going on across the state would be completed in record time.

“We are very strategic in our approach. First, let me announce that all our road projects are proceeding as scheduled and would be delivered and commissioned as such, rather than delay, we are actually getting signals that many of the road projects would be completed in much earlier time than scheduled,” he said.

Also speaking, the Member representing Isuikwuato State Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Lucky Udoka Johnson and the Mayor of Isuikwuato LGA, Air Vice Marshall Chinwendu Onyike (Rtd) expressed their joy that the road, which had been long abandoned, was being reconstructed by Governor Alex Otti, and assured of their maximum support to the governor to enable him achieve his goal in the governance of the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works , Don Oti who disclosed the details of the construction work, assured that the Ministry of Works would supervise the road to ensure it was delivered on time and in line with specifications, adding that with the rate at which Governor Otti was moving in fixing road infrastructure in the state, Abia would soon become a centre of reference for development.

In their speeches, some sons of Isuikwuato LGA, including the Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Chinedu Ekeke and the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd.) identified good governance as having quality road infrastructure and security.

They commended the governor for his resolve to intervene in fixing the Nunya-Eluama-Isuikwuato road that has been in deplorable condition for decades and appreciated the Governor for deploying a notable engineering company to construct the road.

In his speech, the General Manager of the company handling the project, CCECC, Eric Shen assured of the commitment of his company to deliver quality work in line with specifications and in record time too, promising that the road, upon completion, would achieve its aim of connectivity, and facilitation of commerce and enhancement of the lives of the people of the area.