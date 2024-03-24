Olu of Warri, Queen Consort sign pact with tech firm on innovative incubator programme

To stimulate economic development and prosperity in Warri Kingdom, the Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri and his wife, the Queen Consort have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omoilola Oshikoya, founder, The Richer Woman Inc, a startup firm to launch Innovative Tech Incubator programme.

The innovative Tech Incubator programme enjoys the robust support of the crown and its Humanitarian developmental organisation, the Royal Iwere Foundation, founded by the Olu of Warri and the Olori Atuwatse III.

This initiative aligns with Ogiame Atuwatse III’s visionary global master plan, which aims to position Warri as a pivotal hub for global business operations and technological innovation.

Following the successful completion of the inaugural phase, the Olu of Warri Tech Challenge, a strategic partnership has been formed to host selected participants in Warri, Delta State, for a comprehensive three-month pre-seed incubator program.

Shedding more light on the partnership, Oshikoya said: “Our mission is to cultivate economic prosperity in Africa, beginning with the Kingdom of Warri. Through an innovative technology incubator program tailored for early-stage to pre-seed start-ups and developers in Warri, we aim to provide a nurturing environment that catalyses tech ideas into viable businesses. Entrepreneurship and innovation are integral to driving economic progress.

“Our focus on market-creating innovations targeting non-consumption/non-consumers is crucial for sustainable development. We believe that by fostering innovation, we can address the challenges facing Africa and create opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

Recall that the success of the Olu of Warri Tech Challenge in 2022 underscores the region’s potential for technological innovation. With over 600 applications received and the emergence of promising ventures like Oghenetejiri Onosajerhe’s accessible electronic book-reader for the visually impaired community, the incubator programme aims to build on this momentum.