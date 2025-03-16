In places where people go into public offices for service, leadership is not an easy job. But in Nigeria, it seems to be the easiest job. That is why everybody is running to lead, even those who do not know how to organise themselves.

The motivation for leadership position in Nigeria is that there are little or no consequences for bad behaviour as leaders. They are gods unto themselves and are above the laws of the land. Their eyes are always on the resources- to control and to squander.

The angry masses are gullible and have not shown, over the years, that they can demand good governance and accountability from their leaders, and stand by it.

They are only needed to some extent during elections. Even though some people may argue that elections in Nigeria have lost their essence, politicians know the importance of election. If there is rigging, it must happen where there is election. It cannot happen in a vacuum. So, they need the people to come out to vote, and then organize the thugs to also do their part. Do not forget, these thugs are also Nigerians who feel the pain when there is bad governance and when the economy becomes unfavourable.

They are the youths that have no defined means of livelihood, and so, are easily recruited to do some hatchet-man’s job during elections- they attack opponents, carry ballot boxes, scatter thumb- printed ballots, chase away voters. All these they do for just for peanuts.

After the election, they give the people the toilet roll treatment (use and discard).

The politicians often employ the Josef Stalin cruel approach in dealing with their subjects.

There’s a popular story about Joseph Stalin, a former dictator of the Soviet Union. One day, he told his closest aides that he would show them how easy it was to control a person that had already been subjugated. He brought in a live chicken, which he then proceeded to pluck until it (the chicken) was naked and bleeding.

“Now, watch where the chicken goes,” Stalin said as he put it on the ground. Finally freed from its torturer’s grasp, the chicken wasted no time getting away. However, when it failed to find an exit, it readily returned to Stalin and attempted to warm itself between the dictator’s legs. Stalin then took out some grain from his pocket, which he fed to the chicken.

The chicken ate the grain despite the pain. When Stalin started to walk around the room, the chicken timidly followed, leaving a small trail of blood wherever it went. “So, you see,” Stalin said to his advisors, smiling. “People are like chickens. You pluck them, and then let them go. Then you can control them.”

The Nigerian people have been treated likewise over the years. Whenever they cry out for hunger, a little palliative there, a little palliative here would be splashed out on them for which they sing the praise of their oppressors and tormentors while the taste of the palliatives is still mesmerising their taste buds. The next moment, they are back to their need.

Politicians, all over the world, have similar mindset and tendencies, but Nigeria’s is of a different hue.

In some cases, public office holders are mild with their own corruption; they are considerate. But the Nigerian public office holder is profligate when it comes to spending public funds. For instance, whereas their counterparts abroad could withhold a negligible sum meant for a project to the tune of 3 percent while deploying 97 percent to the project, it is the other way round here. While 3 percent is used for the project, 97 percent is cornered by all the people concerned on that value chain- from the person that muted the idea of the project, to the officer that approved the sum, to the accountant that released the money and to all the “eye wey see.” That is why, after a few months, a road that “gulped” billions of naira to execute has fallen again!

In all of this, it is the masses that bear the brunt. Those that stole away the money meant for the road project rarely use the roads. They fly all the time on the bill of the poor they claim to represent.

What do you think is the reason for the attrition war going on in Rivers State? It is about self interest and battle for the control of resources by a few privileged few. What is in it for the poor folks in the villages of Rivers? But when next election comes, it is the poor that will empty themselves on the polling booths to cast their votes while the wives and children of those privileged few sit back in their cozy mansions watching CNN and Netflix.

The reason for the recent drama that happened at the Lagos State House of Assembly also had to do with personal squabbles for the control of power and supervision of resource allocation for personal gain.

Before the impasse was “resolved” by the President a few days ago, some parties that felt aggrieved and hurt by the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker were seething in anger, but that fizzled away after they met with the “oracle”. They emerged from the meeting chanting “On your mandate we shall stand.” What happens to the ordinary Lagosians that may have suffered some personal losses while the crisis lasted?

Or do you think that the show of muscle going on in Osun State between the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is for the good of the ordinary indigenes of the state? If you believe that, you can believe anything! It is an ego war between the powers that be in the state and those who are trying to use the Federal might to show capacity for ulterior motives.

Look at the unfortunate drama at the Senate, the highest law-making body in the country- from disagreement over seating arrangement to sexual harassment allegation and to suspension. All those who spoke on the matter on the floor of the chamber carefully chose their words. Do you think they spoke for the masses? It was for political expediency. This is because, they all know that in this game of politics, those who speak today must live to speak again (tomorrow)!

In the words of Ambrose (Gwinett) Bierce, American writer (1842 and 1914), “Politics is a strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles; the conduct of public affairs for private advantage.”

Personal interest overrides public interest in politics. It is so all over the world, what differs is the degree. In Nigeria, it is total!

In what appeared a smart way of telling the world that Nasir El-Rufai was on his own in his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), former president Muhammadu Buhari a few days ago said he remained a bonafide member of the broom party.

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had said that he left the ruling APC with the knowledge of former President Buhari.

It was like a disclaimer to correct some insinuations that may be playing in the minds of many Nigerians on the possibility of Buhari dumping the APC.

Buhari quickly got his aide, Garba Shehu, to send out a release to put the records right.

“Without referring to any individual, group, or specific issue currently being discussed by party leaders, former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated — just as he has done many times before — that he remains a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and wishes to be addressed as such,” the statement read.

Truth actually is that Buhari’s membership of the APC has never been in contention, even though it is being said in many quarters that he might not be very comfortable with the current administration going by all the “roforofo” that played out before the emergence of “Emilokan” as President.

So, when El-Rufai went public with his exit from the APC and how he consulted former President Buhari on his moves, thoughts began to run riot in the minds of many Nigerians who know the level of affinity between the former Kaduna State governor and Buhari.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters,” he said.

El-Rufai had over the years carried on as the former president’s alter ego. While in the Aso Rock Villa as President, the former Kaduna governor had an unfettered access to him and had his way in everything he needed.

El-Rufai’s influence loomed large in that dispensation so much so that he determined a lot of decisions that were taken by the government of that time.

Whereas many members of the Buhari cabinet did not enjoy the privilege of meeting him one-on-one whenever they wanted, even to discuss their programmes, El-Rufai was a regular visitor and always got the President’s ears on many things.

It may not be a misplaced thought to think that El-Rufai’s frustration with the state of things around him in relation to his political career, may be of serious concern to the Daura-born politician.

But what he may not want to portray in the public space is to behave as if he was being manipulated by El-Rufai to hate the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration or the APC that gave him the platform to preside over the country for eight years, hence, the “carry your cross” release crafted by Garba Shehu. It is all about politics.

