Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that he remains an All Progressive Congress (APC) member.

Recall that the immediate past President was the first President produced by the party, from 2015 to 2023, before handing over to the incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the former President had declared that he would like to be addressed as ” a loyal member of the party”

The statement stated that ” without referring to any individual, cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by Party leaders at various levels, former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he’s said times without number, that he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement is coming on the backdrop of speculations and maneuvers to woo him to abandon the party by some of his former close confidants, over dissatisfaction with the way the party is performing.

But in the statement also seen on the “@OfficialAPCNg” handle, Buhari said he “would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.”

The former President also vowed that he will never turn his back on the party that provides him the platform to rule as President

According to the statement, “he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back on the Party that gave him two terms of office, and would do whatever he can to popularise it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

He went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the Party gave him before and during his tenure as President, which he considers as the highest honour, and would never ask for anything more.

He further stated that the “pains taken by the founding fathers to establish a strong party to protect our constitution, and democracy as a system of government, are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.”

