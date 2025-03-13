Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting, which was not publicly announced, reportedly took place between 2 pm and 4 pm according to the Cable.

While the details of Jandor’s meeting with Tinubu remain unclear, sources within Aso Rock suggest it was a fence-mending move that could facilitate his return to the APC or an alliance ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gbenga Ogunleye, Jandor’s spokesman, confirmed the meeting to BusinessDay, but added that nothing has been finalised yet about his next political party.

Ogunleye said Jandor’s meeting with the President was part of his ongoing consultation among political leaders after announcing his resignation from the PDP.

He said the gubernatorial candidate would hold a strategy meeting with his support group in Lagos this week before deciding on his next political future.

“Yes Jandor met with Tinubu. It was a private meeting. We would announce to the media his next move at the appropriate time, remember he said so on the day of his resignation from PDP. But nothing is decided yet, he would be in Lagos this weekend to meet with his group and other leaders”.

Before meeting Tinubu, Jandor had also visited former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State. He later met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and senior officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), fueling further speculation about his political future.

In his resignation letter from the PDP, Jandor expressed disappointment in the party’s leadership, stating:

“I am here before you today without a heavy heart and a clear conscience. We have dedicated ourselves to the ideals of democracy—both good governance and the pursuit of a better Lagos. However, it has become evident that the leadership of the PDP, both at the national and state levels, has failed to uphold its principles.”

He also hinted at aligning with another party, saying:

“We will consult widely with everybody and then take the decision to collapse our structure to another platform. The major thing now is that we have left the PDP.”

