Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that he is ready to work with Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and other politicians in the Country to unseat ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Governor Bala stated this on Thursday while receiving Peter Obi at the Bauchi State Presidential Lodge where the duo and few other politicians discussed political issues as regards the future of the Country.

The governor described Peter Obi as the strong opposition leader in the Country, saying he respects Obi because of his style of politics.

“I, myself, am ready to work with Peter Obi to make sure that we bring good governance to the Country in a manner that will recover our Country from the mediocre that are parading themselves as leaders”, he noted.

The governor noted that “the time has come for them (Governors and Nigerian politicians) to step out and do it (taking over power from ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027) with sincerity and focus”.

He disclosed that some colleague-governors are ready to work and wrest political power from APC in 2027, hence, there are alignment and re-alignment currently unfolding in the Country as “all our colleagues, the State governors are in this kind of journey”, together.

Earlier speaking, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) said that he was in Bauchi to discuss on the future of Nigeria with Governor Bala.

Obi noted that, he was also in Bauchi State for consultation with the State governor and to seek his collaboration in how to make the Country – Nigeria – better.

“I’m in Bauchi State to discuss about the issues of our dear Country and also to consult with Governor Bala as he is the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, for also being a critical person in the Nigeria politics.

Obi, while being optimistic about Nigeria’s turnaround, said that “there is poverty in Nigeria that needs to be addressed for the future of the Country”, hence, he was consulting and seeking collaboration to unseat ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

