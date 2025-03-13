Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has met Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as speculations for alliance grows.

Details of his visit are sketchy but rumours fly that this is connected with 2027.

Mohammed is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Recall that Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last week in what appeared to be a strategic move to build an opposition coalition.

He is wooing Obi, who is currently the strongest opposition leader, to his coalition.

Details later…

