Niger state, Origin Tech sign agreement on mechanised agriculture equipment financing

Origin Tech Group, a knowledge-based agriculture food systems and operations in Nigeria has entered into an agreement with the Niger state government on large scale integrated mechanised agriculture equipment supply and financing.

The partnership agreement, which was officially signed at the Oregun office of Origin Tech Group, is in furtherance of both partners’ commitment to revolutionise the agricultural and livestock value-chain in the West African sub-region and beyond.

It is expected that the agreement will unlock and maximise the huge potentials of Niger State in the agriculture space for profitability and mitigate the perennial food shortages presently exacerbated by socio-economic and political tensions in Nigeria.

Mohammed Umar Bago, Niger state governor, stated that the initiative is capable of changing the conversation around agribusiness value-chain across the country. He disclosed that his inspiration for agriculture was borne out of an experience he had as a student at the Harvard Business School a few years ago.

“I observed that many of my course mates were leading agricultural revolutions in their various countries, thus lifting their communities out of food shortage, hunger, poverty, and unemployment,” Bago stated.

Speaking further on the ‘Produce-for-Lagos initiative’ Bago stated that the strategic partnership between Niger and Lagos state is a long-term project geared at ensuring food security for both states.

He disclosed that Niger state will produce food items like Paddy, Tubers, Legumes, Grains, while Lagos will position as huge off takers considering the state’s reputation and equity as a major organised market. “Under this arrangement, the farmers in Niger State will have a ready market for their produce while Lagos State citizens will be assured of food availability and the attendant price stability.”

Samuel Joseph Samuel, chairman, Origin Tech Group, stated that the agreement will not be limited to equipment support services alone. According to him, the partnership will also extend to mobilising support from the group’s international financial partners including local funding institutions for adequate financing.

“We are very elated to have you here and for us at Origin, it is a covenant and a mission, and we have vowed to ensure that we are in lockstep and to collaborate with states and other stakeholders who aligned in that direction, and desirous of rapidly elevating and expanding food production,” Samuel stated.