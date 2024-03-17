My ‘Outstanding GM of the Year’ award dedicated to Suzuki team – Diouf

Aissatou Diouf, general manager Suzuki by CFAO Nigeria Limited, has dedicated the ‘Outstanding GM of the Year’ award presented to her by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) recently, to the entire staff of the company.

Diouf was chosen for the award because of “her track record in turning around and growing the numbers of the Japanese brand,” the organisers said.

Reacting to her recognition, she expressed profound gratitude, saying, “I am sincerely humbled, honoured, and exhilarated by the recognition as the ‘Outstanding GM of the Year 2023′ by the Nigerian Automotive Journalists association.”

She also said that the award extended beyond personal triumph, but resonated as a collective success for the entire Suzuki by CFAO team.

“This award fuels our passion for continuous improvement and reinforces our pledge to set new standards in the automotive industry,” she said.

Looking ahead to the future of Suzuki business in Nigeria, the award winner emphasized that the future is both promising and dynamic.

The company’s strategic focus involves expanding its footprint across the country, introducing innovative models that incorporate cutting-edge technology, revolutionary design, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

“We are dedicated to enhancing customer experiences, exceeding expectations, and playing a leading role in shaping the future of mobility in Nigeria,” she said.

On plans to unveil new Suzuki models, tailor-made to meet customers’ needs, she said that “these vehicles will not only embody the latest technological advancements but also showcase innovative designs and a strong commitment to sustainability.

“Our goal is not just to introduce new models but to redefine the Suzuki by CFAO driving experience. We invite our customers to stay tuned for the exciting reveal of vehicles that will set new benchmarks in the automotive industry.”

A statement by the organisers said: “Aissatou Diouf’s motivation is deeply rooted in Suzuki by CFAO’s ethos. Since inception, relentless pursuit of delivering top-notch vehicles, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and prioritising customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of the Suzuki brand’s success.

“The true catalyst is the collective spirit and synergy of Suzuki team members in terms of their commitment, passion, and tireless efforts, which set Suzuki by CFAO apart and propel them forward in a highly competitive industry.

“Suzuki by CFAO’s success in the Nigerian market is a result of a comprehensive strategy. The general manager noted that the franchisee has meticulously studied and adapted to local market dynamics, offering reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian drivers.”