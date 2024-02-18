More gas to power homes as TotalEnergies stops gas flaring 7 years ahead

More gas is to be made available to power homes and for other domestic uses following the successful flareout achieved by TotalEnergies.

This is because the company disclosed in Port Harcourt in the week that the gas saved would be directed to domestic energy use.

By the achievement, Totalenergies may have become the first oil multinational in Nigeria to record zero flare.

The company has confirmed its full flareout status in its upstream operational bases in Nigeria.

The Managing Director and CEO, TotalEnergies Companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, disclosed this during a press conference in Port Harcourt, Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Saying the company was very proud of the achievement, the MD noted that it was the first exploration and production company in Nigeria to achieve such feat.

Buoyer was accompanied by the Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater Asset, Victor Bandele, and the Executive Director, JV Asset, Obi Imemba.

He stressed the TotalEnergies’s commitment to play global roles to produce more energy but at the same time, reduce emissions.

The MD explained that the achievement was not just a practical demonstration of TotalEnergies’ commitment to deliver less carbon-intensive energy to its customers but aligns with the Nigerian government’s objective to foster a low carbon economy.

He said: “Today is a very special day because it is the day when we officially announce that TotalEnergies has reached zero routine flaring in all its operations across Nigeria.”

According to Bouyer, the importance of the achievement is that it will fully stop routine flaring in the company by 2030. “On that standpoint we are in advance in Nigeria since we stopped in 2023”.

He said: “By stopping routine flaring, we are able to valorise the gas, thereby creating value for the country. This achievement is one of the practical demonstrations of TotalEnergies commitment to deliver less carbon-intensive energy to our customers and also aligns with the Nigerian government’s objective to foster a low carbon economy. In a nutshell, it is more energy for less emissions.”

Speaking on the emissions that will be saved due to the zero flares project, Bouyer explained; “In the past years, we had 300 to 350 kSm3/d of routine flaring. It has now reduced to zero. This project will save 340 ktCO2e per year, giving a cumulative saving of close to 5.5 MtCO2e until the end of life of the asset”.

On the gas that was previously flared from their facility, the MD said the gas is valorised and used for power generation, gas lift to enhance oil and gas production, and the balance exported to Bonny to be liquefied in Nigeria LNG.

With the achievement on the zero flaring, the company has also diversified into other initiatives that revolves around carbon dioxide and methane emissions reduction in their operations through mobilisation of best available technologies.

Bouyer further disclosed that TotalEnergies signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with NNPCL in December 2023 to support them in their journey to reduce Methane emission with the use of the company’s AUSEA technology.

He however, appreciated the teams that helped the company achieve the zero flaring feat, stressing that “in arriving at the milestone it was appreciative of the support and positive collaboration of the federal ministry of environment, NUPRC and its Joint Venture partner, NNPC Limited.”

It was observed that at the end of the conference, Bouyer escorted the Minster of State, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako; Director General of National Oil Spill Detection Agency (NOSDRA), Idris MUSA and Ogechi S. Opete of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on a visit to the company’s offshore fields.