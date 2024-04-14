Mbayion council denounces security breaches, refutes destruction of ex-governor Aku’s residence

By Nathaniel Gbaoron

In response to recent security breaches at Adi Agor Village in Mbayion, Gboko LGA of Benue State, the Supreme Council of Mbayion Traditional Rulers recently convened an emergency meeting.

Hosted at the residence of Joseph Ikpa Ahua, the chairman Gboko East Traditional council who is also a son of the clan, the meeting aimed to address the concerning situation and other pertinent issues affecting the clan.

“The Council strongly condemns the attack and burning of a house located at Adi Agor Village, reportedly owned by one Mrs. Comfort Isaac Tyungu Aku and describes the action as callous and alien to the culture and tradition of the people of Mbayion. The Council equally condemns reported hostile actions against security agencies who were drafted to keep peace in the area, to prevent the situation from escalating.

“The Council restates the sustained faith and belief of Mbayion people in the principles of peace, non-violent ways of resolving conflicts and accommodation of all law-abiding citizens within their locality. Our people have been known for their humanity and for always being their brothers’ keepers, which has informed the rapid growth and expansion of Gboko town towards our villages as well as the presence of several industries within the Mbayion Clan. Our guests have always attested to the fact, which is historically and empirically established, that the Mbayion people are very accommodating and peaceful hosts.

“The Council uses this occasion to inform all and sundry of the historic, cordial, and respectful relationship between the Mbayion Clan and the late Aper Aku family. In their usual peaceful and honest nature, the Mbayion people unreservedly returned to the late Akua Aku, a large parcel of land of 8 100×100 plots in the heart of Gboko town, which our respected former Governor, the late Aper Aku, bought in his lifetime from a Mbayion vendor.

“The vendor involved leaders of the Mbayion Clan to voluntarily and willingly hand over the said parcel of land to the late Akua Aku at a meeting he attended with his kinsmen, including Elder Atsaga Anemba and other elders of his immediate Community of Mbakuha. A similar property of the former Governor at Tse Nom Gbev Near Gboko Local Government Veterinary Clinic within our domain was also recently handed over to his family. Council, therefore, debunks reports of attacks on the residence of former Governor Aper Aku in Gboko. Council boldly describes such reports as false and as orchestrated by mischief makers, just to tarnish the good image of the Mbayion people,” the communique reads in part.