Lagos theatre festival to showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity, heritage

After two years of hiatus, the highly anticipated Lagos Theatre Festival is gearing up to be held this March to showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity and heritage for the excitement of many Nigerians.

It will also bring performing arts back to people’s minds in preparation for the big show in 2025. It also promises to be a captivating performance that celebrates the richness of the arts, underlining the festival’s commitment to diversity, cultural exploration, and collaboration and strengthening relationships between Nigerian and global artists.

Speaking on the Theatre Festival, Lydia Idakula, artistic director and member of the management team, said the past years have been challenging but it has enabled the organisers to grow and expand their knowledge in the theatre business.

“We remain relentless in our goals and vision to empower emerging and established artists and support them in creating impactful work that can travel and be experienced globally. We also have a renewed zeal and passion for cultural exchange and international collaborations. We are working to create platforms enabling our producers to participate in these programmes. The future looks bright as we soar to new heights, and we would love for you to journey with us,” Idakula said.

Read also: Businesses must promote culture of love to foster employees’ productivity – Odunaiya

Related News Lagos Theatre Festival: the rhythm of the city

She said the festival is scheduled to be held on March 2nd at the Freedom Park Lagos, with a proceeding press night on Thursday the 29th of February at the same venue. She added that it will feature four productions, three from Nigeria and one from Ireland.

“This year’s showcase has been designed to ensure that a wholesome experience is curated for the audience and the participants, and the festival leaves everyone with memorable moments. We are indeed excited to return with another Lagos Theatre Festival edition after the last virtual edition in 2021,” said Bukky Sanu, festival coordinator.

The festival is managed by the Lagos Theatre Festival Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, run by a Board of Directors comprising Olasupo Shasore, chair; David Evans, Tosin Oshinowo, and Bikiya Graham-Douglas as executive director.

Its productions include ‘Before I Let You Go’ by B/Rated Productions; ‘Tuti’ by Kininso Koncepts Productions, ‘Anatomy of a Woman’ by Nevan Productions all from Nigeria, and ‘Storyteller’ by Niall de Burca from Ireland.