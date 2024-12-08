L-PRES Project: World Bank’s task team visits Kogi on implementation support mission

A team from the World Bank over the weekend visited Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L- PRES) as part of an implementation Support Mission.

The delegation team was led by Manieyel Sene, the Task Team Leader for the L-PRES Project, while team members included Chidozie Onyedikachi Anyiro, the Co-Task Team Leader, and the National Project Coordinator, Sanusi Abubakar.

The two-day visit marked the launch of the Fourth Implementation Support Mission (ISM) of the project and provided the team with an opportunity to engage critical stakeholders, inspect project activities, and offer technical advice where necessary.

Sene urged the State Implementation Committee and project leadership in Kogi State to work diligently to ensure the project positively impact the lives of the people, stressing that the project’s implementation is currently on track, and emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to the strategic plan to maximise its benefits for livestock farmers and the broader population of Kogi State.

In his remarks, Sanusi Abubakar, national project coordinator of L-PRES, expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, as he commended Kogi for taking the lead in the implementation of the L-PRES project in the country.

He reiterated that the commitment of the World Bank and the L-PRES Coordinating Office, Abuja, to ensuring value for money.

He said: “The project has engaged one of the top international auditing firms, KPMG, to ensure compliance during implementation.

“This includes quarterly reviews, robust monitoring and evaluation, and the submission of annual reports for the second and third project years.

“These reports will guide recommendations for expenditure reimbursement to the State Government.”

Abubakar also urged those responsible for implementing the programme in Kogi to ensure strict compliance with the project’s strategy, adding that the need for proper documentation of all transactions and correspondence, while insisting on transparency in all expenditures, in line with the approved work plan and budget.

The team visited the E-Extension Centre at the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP) Office in Felele, Lokoja; the Floating Goat Pen at YISAB Farm in Jida Bassa in Ajaokuta, and the Ero Mountain Grazing Reserve in Ero, Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

The Implementation Support Mission concluded the three-day visit with a wrap-up meeting held at the Golden Grand Hotel Conference Room.

