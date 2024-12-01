World Bank picks Kogi for establishment of Livestock Service Centre

The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (Kogi L-PRES), has been selected by the World Bank as one of the five implementing states to host the Livestock Service Center (LSC).

Olufemi Bolarin, project coordinator, Kogi L-PRES, disclosed this in a press statement on Wednesday in Lokoja.

“The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (KOGI L-PRES) is pleased to announce its selection as one of five implementing states to qualify for the prestigious Livestock Service Center,” Bolarin said.

The LSC, according to him, is a flagship initiative under the World Bank -supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

“This remarkable milestone was announced by the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Sanusi Abubakar, following a rigorous selection process.

“Kogi State was chosen based on stringent criteria, including the availability of adequate land, a strategic location, a detailed design and management framework, an established livestock trade structure, and the potential for modern feed letting, processing, and marketing facilities.

“The Livestock Service Center, to be sited beside the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, is set to revolutionise livestock production in Kogi State and beyond.

“This transformative project will catalyse economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance food security, solidifying Kogi State’s position as a leader in Nigeria’s livestock sector,” he said.

Bolarin pointed out that the centre’s far-reaching benefits included serving as a premier hub for innovation and development in the livestock sector, adding that it would also create jobs, boost productivity, and promote sustainable practices, not only for Kogi but for the entire nation.

“By leveraging our strategic market location, industrial synergies, and academic expertise, this center will deliver comprehensive livestock services that drive economic growth and development.

“Among the structures to be constructed are a state -of-art animal reference and diagnostic hospital, modern automated poultry production system, artificial insemination centre, breeding and other large and small ruminant production facilities and equipment,” he said.

