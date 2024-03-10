IWD: Women play pivotal roles in development of individuals, families and society – Ododo

…Promises increased opportunities for women development

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has said that women play pivotal roles in the development of individuals, families and society.

Ododo stated this during the celebration of International Women Day in Kogi on Friday, stressing the need for more women inclusion in decision making.

Governor Ododo praised the extraordinary contributions of women to the development of Kogi State, adding that more work needs to be done to address challenges faced by women in Kogi State.

Ododo commended the progress made towards gender equality, addressing gender-based violence and bridging gaps in opportunities for women in education, entrepreneurship and political leadership in the state.

He said: “Women play pivotal roles in the development of any individual, families and the society. They are the bedrock of our communities, raising families, supporting community development initiatives and driving economic growth.

“As we celebrate our women on this special day, let us reflect on how the courage and determination of women around the world have shaped human progress in civil liberties, universal suffrage and equality that defines the progress of every society.”

“We must remember that despite the heights attained by women in education, medical sciences, sports entrepreneurship and leadership, women still face violence and discrimination in several spheres of life.

“We must work hard to break down these barriers and ensure that all women, regardless of their background, have the chance to reach their full potential in our society.”

Ododo equally noted that this year’s celebration of the international women’s day is not just about recognizing past achievements of women but an opportunity to invest in critical areas such as education, maternal and childcare, enhancing the wellbeing of the girl child, eliminating gender based violence and improving affirmative actions aimed at advancing political and economic relevance of women , as he restated the commitment of his administration to devote more resources to the development of women and youth are the most critical groups that define his development agenda in the state.

He said: “As a man who has been blessed by women who shaped my destiny and defined my progress in education and professional career, I am passionate about women development and enhancing opportunities for our women to thrive. I am aware that when women have access to education and affordable childcare, they are more likely to succeed at home and the workplace.

“Therefore, as the theme of this year’ celebration suggests, we are raising the level of our investment in women in every ramification and as an administration we have demonstrated that commitment with the appointment of more women in the state executive council, increasing access to healthcare for women and children and ensuring a conducive environment for our women to reach greater heights in their chosen careers.

“This is another mark of sustaining the achievements of my predecessor who made women the centerpiece of his administration in the state in the last eight years.

“We must support women to grow economically, socially and politically, and also combat violence against women, as we sustain our zeros tolerance policy for all forms of discrimination against women in our state.

“As a people we must work together to create a safe and supportive environment for our women to thrive because when women thrive, our communities and our state will continue to thrive.”

Ododo promised to continue to prioritize the welfare of the people of the state in his quest to consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past administration.