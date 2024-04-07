Insurance broker tasks Uzodinma on South East development

…Congratulates governor on appointment as APC coordinator in zone

The Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Crown Insurance Brokers, Felix Amadi, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma on his appointment as the coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East region, taking him on the development of the zone.

In statement he personally signed, Amadi said: “Your appointment to oversee the affairs of the party in South East is a confirmation of the perfect will of God and your leadership quality to oversee the affairs of men and women of high political standard that constitute the party structure in South East.”

Amadi solicits the support all party members in the zone for Uzodinma, saying, “And it is time for all South East people from all wards, local government and state structures and all sub-groups of All Progressives Congress to rise up and support our God-ordained coordinator governor.

“It is clear that you have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to deserve your appointment as the coordinator of APC in South East.

“Your achievements in the last four years in Imo State is a testimony that the All Progressives Congress will continue to grow in leaps and bounds and attain more success under your watch in South East under a peaceful political environment for the party to grow in the region.”

He further said: “Your Excellency, your appointment by the party and the massive support it has received since the announcement by the national Chairman, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje is a sign that you are the popular choice of the peace-loving people of the APC family in the South East.

“Indeed, your appointment and acceptance as the coordinator of the APC in South East is divinely ordained; thus, the continuous growth of the party and her members are assured in a prosperous environment under your leadership.

“I urged you to continue to build the APC in the region as the best party in the South East and in Nigeria as a whole for more sustainable developments in terms of rapid and mega economic development.

“As you are aware that the expectations of APC members in the region are high in the areas of security, women empowerment, youth development and peaceful political co-existence while praying to God to shower you with more grace and wisdom to deliver all your vision of the party in the region.”