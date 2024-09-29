Installment deaths in Niger Delta as soot menace lingers

…youths return to creeks for bunkering, refining on back of high cost of fuel

Soot menace was the biggest issue in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the entire Niger Delta region, but political crisis seems to overtake this; yet, the danger to lives and the economy looms even larger.

Instead, the recent surge in price of fuel or premium motor spirit (PMS) is said to be driving youths back to the creeks to resume artisanal refining or kpo-fire business which supplies alternative fuel and diesel.

The Rivers State government had over five years ago risen to the outcry of the populace over the cloudy atmosphere and black and white dusts settling on every surface by setting up a technical committee on the matter. Groups kept pressing for the report to be made public. The next was explosion of political crisis. The commissioner spearheading the soot probe was even suddenly relieved of his position while addressing a press conference in a government facility.

Some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre – Nigeria (YEAC-Nigeria) have carried out studies and monitored researches on the soot menace, hoping that the findings would be taken seriously by either the Federal Government or the various state governments in the oil region, especially Rivers.

Several medical scientists in the University of Port Harcourt teaching Hospital (UPTH) which is a zonal centre of medical excellence have carried out researches in the subject.

Hamilton Opurum, a lecturer in the Department of Medical Biochemistry, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences in the College of Health Sciences, University of Port Harcourt, speaks on the health implications.

Health impacts:

Opurum’s finding include researches carried out by other experts such as Onwuna et al and Ekhator et all between 2023 and 2024 where residents report respiratory issues like coughing, sneezing, and breathing difficulties, with 67.3percent experiencing indoor discomfort from soot. “A systematic review highlights a link between soot emissions and rising air-related illnesses, including chronic bronchitis and pneumonia, especially since 2016. These findings underscore the growing health crisis in the Niger Delta, driven by poor air quality resulting from industrial pollution and artisanal oil refining.”

Also, soot accumulation has visibly polluted homes and public spaces, significantly degrading air quality, with Port Harcourt now ranked among the world’s most polluted cities. He quoted Agaviezor & Nubere, 2023 to show that this pollution has also impacted access to safe drinking water, affecting 76-80percent of rural areas. “The widespread presence of soot not only poses severe health risks but also threatens essential resources, worsening the environmental crisis and living conditions for Niger Delta residents.”

Socioeconomic Effects:

Illegal oil refining, known as Kpofire, introduces soot while contaminating agricultural lands and waterways, leading to food insecurity (“Environmental Effect of KPO-Fire in Niger Delta and Future Health Implication,” 2022). Beyond the immediate health risks, this practice disrupts local economies and worsens environmental degradation. Growing awareness highlights the urgent need for collective action to tackle these crises. Addressing the root causes of soot emissions is crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability and well-being of Niger Delta communities.

Key health concerns of soot:

Extensive studies by experts such as Opurum of the Uniport and Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, executive direct of YEAC-Nigeria, have traced soot to definite health crisis.

These include respiratory problems such as increased cases of asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) particularly in children. Others are cardiovascular diseases due to particulate matter increase which leads to heart attacks, hypertension, and stroke due to its ability to enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation. Cancer due to the presence of carcinogens has been implicated, and premature deaths (World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution, including soot, contributes to millions of premature deaths annually worldwide).

Vulnerable populations include children, elderly people, and pregnant women are said to be at higher risks.

The soot menace is said to exacerbate existing environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, contributing to ecological disturbances in air, land, and water quality, according to research reports available in the uniport. On that score, key environmental concerns include air quality degradation, water contamination, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and climate change especially as black carbon (a major component of soot) absorbs sunlight, contributing to atmospheric warming and altering weather patterns.

Studies show that the pervasive presence of soot in the Niger Delta has not only caused public health crises but also deepened the socio-economic challenges facing communities. It has led to situations such as healthcare burden because the rise in health problems linked to soot exposure has placed a significant burden on healthcare facilities, with many struggling to cope with the increased demand for respiratory and cardiovascular treatments.

There is loss of livelihoods as farmers and fishermen, whose livelihoods depend on the land and water, face reduced productivity due to environmental degradation. “Agricultural yields are lower, and fish stocks are declining due to water contamination.”

Already, migration and displacement have been noticed. A report said: “Some residents have been forced to migrate in search of better living conditions due to the unbearable air quality, leading to internal displacement and urban overcrowding in nearby cities.”

Schools in affected areas have reported increased absenteeism due to health issues, affecting students’ performance and future prospects. Tourism and investment decline have been noticed because the environmental degradation caused by soot has deterred tourism and investment in the region, affecting local economies reliant on these sectors.

Causes of soot:

Researchers have identified some, such as illegal oil refining or ‘kpo-fire’ which is known as artisanal refining which has been identified as a major environmental and socio-economic issue in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. “Locals engage in crude oil theft, refining it in makeshift facilities to produce fuel. These activities cause significant environmental degradation, including oil spills, deforestation, and air pollution (black soot).”

Gas flaring by companies is common in the region, which involves burning off excess natural gas during oil extraction. “This practice contributes to severe environmental and health issues, releasing carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄), and toxic pollutants like benzene. Flaring accelerates climate change and contributes to acid rain, air pollution, and respiratory diseases among local communities.”

There also industrial emissions, particularly in heavily industrialised regions like Nigeria’s Niger Delta, which result from activities such as oil refining, manufacturing, and gas flaring. “These emissions release pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), contributing to air, water, and soil contamination.

A common cause often overlooked, according studies, includes incomplete combustion from generators and vehicles, common in regions like the Niger Delta. “It occurs when fuel burns inefficiently, producing harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“This inefficient burning leads to air pollution, contributing to smog, acid rain, and respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer.”

Bush burning and deforestation, prevalent in the Niger Delta and other regions, are found to lead to severe environmental degradation. Bush burning, often used for clearing land for agriculture, releases large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂), contributing to air pollution and global warming. It destroys soil fertility, disrupts ecosystems, and accelerates biodiversity loss. Deforestation, driven by logging, farming, and urbanization, exacerbates these impacts by reducing forest cover, which plays a crucial role in carbon sequestration. Both practices result in habitat destruction, increasing the vulnerability of wildlife.

Government and policy responses

Researchers say; “Efforts to combat the soot menace have been sporadic and insufficient, exacerbated by a lack of political will, regulatory enforcement, and public awareness.”

A former environment commissioner in Rivers State (name withheld) told this writer that soot remains a killer agent, but that it is a pity that politics still overshadows it. “There is no doubt that soot is still an issue in our environment where several researches have shown that it is responsible in no small measure for the lower life expectancy seen in our region compared to others. Besides, there is a higher incidence of skin diseases and some cancers in our environment directly related to the effects of soot. Unfortunately, our politics takes pre-eminent position in our scheme of things.”

Opurum and other researchers however found that government has taken some actions such as enacting various environmental laws, saying however that enforcement has been lax. They pointed to agencies like the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) which are tasked with monitoring and reducing emissions. Despite this, illegal refineries continue to operate.

There is also clean-up initiative especially the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP). Reports say progress has been slow due to bureaucratic challenges and inadequate funding. BusinessDay however can report that funding has been there but drawdown processes are full of bottlenecks.

There have been public awareness campaigns about the dangers of soot pollution initiated by NGOs and local communities. It has been stated that these efforts remain underfunded and often lack the necessary reach.

Researchers have suggested strengthening of regulatory actions as remedies. They also want phasing out of artisanal refineries (kpo-fire), cleaner technologies for oil operations, effective healthcare facilities, environmental restoration, and awareness campaigns against soot.

YEAC’s stunning formula against soot:

In an exclusive interview, YEAC’s executive director, Fyneface Dunmene Fyneface, talked about acid rain in the Niger Delta. “Soot, which are particles from incomplete combustion especially from petroleum products, is still with. This is because the sources of soot are still with us in Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta. The sources have not been eradicated completely and this includes the activities of oil multinationals who flare gas, asphalt companies who produce without compliance with environmentally stipulated guidelines. It also includes youths involved in artisanal refineries without complete combustion, leading to escape of soot or particles that settle on foods, dresses, surfaces of objects, water, rooftops. This contributes to acid rain.”

In the past, he said, it was safe to drink rain water, but not anymore in the Niger Delta. “All of this constitutes health issues to the people, especially local people who have no access to potable water (cleaner sources). There is the tendence that drinking such polluted water contributes to their health challenges.

“If you look Port Harcourt and other areas of the oil region, you see foodstuff displayed openly, especially cassava floor, cucumber, etc, in the open. Particles of soot settle on them and people consume them. Those with low immunity (aged ones and children) are usually first to go down in sicknesses. So, soot is still here.”

As a first step in the case of Rivers State and Port Harcourt, Fyneface said the report on soot commissioned years back must be revisited: “We think that it is high time the Rivers State government revisited the report of the investigation that was carried out when soot was at its peak in Rivers State before the advent of COVID-19. It is important to do so, now. It is important to make public that report and reveal the sources of soot and remediation strategies.

“We at YEAC-Nigeria have been pushing in our own little way to see what can be done about soot and let the authorities understand the need to take action. We cannot continue to fold our arms. It poisons food, water, etc. it comes from hydrocarbon.”

Remedy against vandalism:

He said for the state to fight soot from source, they must review causes of pipeline vandalism and tackle it. “This has reduced in recent time because of increased efforts of security agencies and advocacy actions.”

He however warned that costs of PMS seems to drive youths back into the creeks, back into business despite the efforts. Its due to lucrativeness of the business, he stated.

He foresees that soot will surge again, and more pollution will be everywhere. “Respiratory ailments may soon be back. Government must act now.”

Urgent step:

He said: “Government can do this by licensing the special modular refineries they promised the youths in 2017 when then Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, visited the Niger Delta. If we can have them, it will go a long. It will not only reduce energy challenge now in Nigeria but will minimize the escape of particles into the air in the form of soot.”

Another step, according to him, is for the government to legalise artisanal refining so that the nation can standardize it and reform it and integrate it into the national economy through the process called the Presidential Artisanal Crude Oil Refining Development Initiative (PACORDI). “If we ca do this, it will mitigate soot.

“I think that if some of these measures can implemented, it will go a long way. Then, the few that will still be involved in illegal refining and pipeline vandalism would be seriously tackled and effectively policed by strengthening the proposal made at the YEAC-Nigeria for us to put in place a network against crime in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. If we have this, we use that network that is already in place at YEAC-Nigeria to monitor crude oil theft and illegal bunkering and report to the authorities.

“I also think that it is important for the FG to consider the proposal that we have put together at YEAC in 2013 whereby we put together for the first time in Nigeria for the nation have every year a national conference on organized crime in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. We can discuss these issues and put it to the world to tackle crisis from illegal refining and vandalism in relation to organized crime in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.”

He said the NGO community has continued to commend Mr President for putting in place one of the recommendations his group made at the national conference on organised crime in 2013 calling for a Task Force in organised crime in the zone. “He proposed it through the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“These are some of the measures we need to take to not only fight soot in Niger Delta but to also protect the health of the citizenry. With the surge in fuel, the youths are moving back to the creeks to cash out on the high prices. The economy is biting hard, and making quick money from fuel is their only hope.”

He warned that what impacts on people in Niger Delta also affects people all over Nigeria because the world is now one.

Conclusion:

Opurum has said it all, based on research findings. “The soot menace in the Niger Delta poses a significant threat to public health, the environment, and socio-economic stability, demanding urgent and comprehensive action.

“Despite some efforts by stakeholders to address this crisis, a more coordinated and sustained approach is essential to preventing further damage and restoring the region.

“This challenge offers an opportunity for systemic reforms in environmental policy and public health management. With collective action and commitment, the Niger Delta can overcome the soot menace and preserve its ecosystem for future generations.