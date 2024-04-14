HP paves path for sustained growth with Breakthrough Innovation at Amplify Partners Conference

HP Inc. recently shone a spotlight on the power of HP’s vast global partner network, leadership in product and service innovation, and trust among the industry at the recently held Amplify Partner Conference.

In a statement, it was noted that to accelerate growth through the Amplify Partner Programme the company detailed how its broad artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio with more than 100 AI-enabled solutions that is redefining productivity and collaboration in the AI and hybrid era.

David McQuarrie, HP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “amidst the most exhilarating market dynamics our industry has witnessed in decades, HP and our partners are paving the path for sustained growth, and we’re excited by the countless opportunities that lie ahead to drive our collective business forward.

“HP’s Future Ready portfolio and Future Ready operations are enabling partners to capitalize on global trends, compete in the market, and win – across geographies, customer verticals, and business scale.”

With these announcements, HP is putting channel partners in a formidable position: a partner programme that prepares for emerging opportunities like AI and supports long-term sustained growth; and a powerful new portfolio that redefines productivity and collaboration for today’s modern workforce.

In 2024 and beyond, HP continues to advance its Future Ready strategy – ensuring that channel partners have maximal opportunity to drive greater efficiency, insight, and profitability.

The statement remarked that 76 percent of workers believe AI can enhance job satisfaction.

HP announced new findings from its Work Relationship Index, a comprehensive study that explores employees’ relationships with work around the world.

The study, which surveyed more than 15,600 respondents across 12 countries, reveals that while the world’s relationship with work is strained and employee expectations are rising, AI is seen as a key to unlocking better relationships with work.

Channel partners gain access to industry’s first role-based AI training and certification program, plus growth opportunity in AI Data Science.

HP disclosed new ground breaking benefits aimed at accelerating partner growth through the Amplify Partner Programme.

The New benefits include the industry’s first role-based AI partner training and certification program, together with a new Growth Play opportunity, tailored for AI Data Science.

According to the statement, “Powered by HP’s broad portfolio of 100 AI-enabled solutions and the company’s Future Ready strategy, HP is unlocking new opportunities alongside partners to support long-term sustained growth.

“Breakthrough innovations harness the power of AI to redefine productivity and collaboration for today’s hybrid workforce.

“HP announced the industry’s largest portfolio of AI PCs leveraging the power of AI to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experiences in hybrid work settings, including:

“New HP Elite PCs, the world’s most advanced business laptops for collaboration, and Z by HP mobile workstations to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity

“The AI Creation Center, the world’s most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development, including Z by HP AI Studio co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries enable data scientists to capitalise on AI creation

“Expansion of the industry’s broadest portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets with new Poly Studio solutions for more meaningful collaboration

“The world’s first business PCs designed to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks powered by HP’s upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip to future-proof sensitive data

“New HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series delivers professional speed, vivid color, and energy efficiency in a compact design.

“HP announced the new HP Color LaserJet 3000 series, the latest addition to its world-class office print portfolio. Designed for customers that require high performance in a small footprint, the new Color LaserJet 3000 series is the latest device powered by energy efficient TerraJet toner technology, enabling sharper colors and fast print speeds for growing businesses.

“HP Workforce Solutions empower partners to enhance employee experiences while creating new growth opportunities.”

HP revealed new and enhanced services and solutions that drive value and enable partners to build and grow their services and software businesses. These new solutions include HP WEX, HP’s first AI-enabled digital experience platform; a new managed service offering for PCs; a new print subscription service, a simplified good/better/best approach to HP support packages, as well as services and programs to extend the life of devices and accelerate a circular economy.