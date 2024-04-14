Group seeks partnership for Make Music Akwa Ibom 2024

Organisers of Make Music Akwa Ibom have called on the state government and other organisations in the state for partnership on the 2024 edition of the annual weeklong music festival.

Edison Udom, team lead, Make Music Akwa Ibom, made the request during a courtesy visit to David Sergeant, the senior special assistant to the governor on entertainment. He expressed the good wishes of the team for the support in the previous edition and congratulated Sergeant for his reappointment.

Edison stated further that the theme of the 2024 World Music Day; ‘Celebrating a World of Music – The Universal Language’, seeks to unite the world through music, hence the need for Akwa Ibom to join the committee of states creating activities to mark the day globally.

In his response, Sergeant, who is popularly known as Utang Akwa Ibom, assured the team of governor Umo Eno and the state’s support to galvanize the entire entertainment industry and create engagement for the numerous talents that abound in the state.

He stated that the state plans to host entertainment stakeholders for a roundtable, which will bring together industry practitioners to chart a way forward for the entertainment industry under the ‘Arise Agenda’.

The governor’s aide assured the support of the government towards viable initiatives that will place the state’s entertainment industry on a high pedestal.