Group calls for holistic approach to curb insecurity, hunger in Nigeria

The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN) has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to take a more critical look at its economic policies to ensure that they are more proactive and pro-people.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its President, Ayo Oyoze Baje, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay.

“We have considered it necessary to call on the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a critical look at its policies with the aim, of course, to stem the rising tides of the twin challenges of insecurity and acute hunger currently ravaging the country,” GPAAN said.

Read also: Tinubu flags off groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units construction Thursday

“In fact, we, seasoned analysts who are active on radio, television stations, in addition to being columnists in newspapers and magazines, analysing local and international issues, are of the firm opinion that it remains an inexcusable paradox that Nigerians, living in a country which God has abundantly blessed with vast natural resources should be stewing in preventable hunger.

“It is indeed, inexcusable that Nigeria ranked 109 out of 125 countries globally in the report of the Global Hunger Index, GHI of 2022. Also, African countries such as Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Kenya, Ghana and Mali have higher scores in terms of food security, with accessibility and affordability of the citizens to quality food of high nutritional value.

“Our members have therefore, called on the government to reassess the abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy by Mister President back on May 29, 2023 that has led to serious increase in inflation rate with the escalating costs of transportation, food items and other consumables, without meaningful palliatives to cushion the shock,” it said.

According to GPAAN, “Another root cause of the hunger in the land, which has negatively impacted food security is the relentless attack on farmers by bandits and fully armed herders, in states such as Zamfara, Plateau, Benue and Ondo. Such brazen affront on the farmers and food production has to be frontally tackled by the government, according to the analysts.

“Beyond consideration of state police, as the president recently discussed with the state governors, all those found culpable in sponsoring the insurgents must be fished out, prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law. There should also be accountability of the huge funds budgeted and spent for beefing up security across the country.”

Read also: President Tinubu, please lead the battle in Nigeria’s soft war.

Urging the government to make use of the opportunity to restructure the country, the group said: “Furthermore, the current situation of insecurity and hunger provides a golden opportunity for the holistic restructuring of the country and the president should act accordingly.”

Top members amongst the analysts are Lekan Sote (VP), Victor Anya (General Secretary), Joseph Amaoru (Treasurer), Comfort Coleman, Moyo Oyatogun, Martins Azuwike, Amaechi Ikechukwu, Jide Akintunde, Steve Aya ( Financial Secretary) and Achike Chude ( Head Media and Publicity).