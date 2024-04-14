Flood: Oyo embarks on sensitisation exercise, tells residents to heed early warning messages

The Oyo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Oyonewmap) has appealed to residents not to overlook early warning messages, as its officials embark on sensitisation exercise in the state.

The Project Coordinator of Oyo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Oyonewmap), Tayo Ayoade, said the Project would embark on advocacy and sensitization programme on Early Warning and Action on flood hazards throughout the State.

Tayo Ayoade stated this while speaking to the journalists in Ibadan stated that the advocacy and sensitization targeted at all the stakeholders in 33 Local Government Areas will hold in six(6) zones across the State.

“Oyonewmap has improved its information-gathering and dissemination so it can play a stronger early warning role,” he said.

According to Ayoade, the advocacy and sensitization programme will hold between 16th -24th April, 2024 in Iseyin, Ogbomoso, Ibarapa, Oyo Saki and Ibadan.

He noted that the programme became necessary in order to sensitise the residents of Oyo State on steps that can be taken to avert flood disaster.

Ayoade therefore, appealed to residents to imbibe the culture of safety and engage in environmentally friendly practices/activities as well ensure that their wastes are properly disposed to avert flooding and erosion.