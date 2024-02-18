Fintiri hosts ex-speakers of states’ assembly in Yola

…Receives commendation over human, infrastructure development

Adamawa State Saturday to celebrate Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for returning as the governor for the second term.

Lalong, in a press briefing, said that the conference of the speakers was in Adamawa State for the first time to celebrate their successes, especially the host Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his performance in office over the years.

He said that the Conference has been in existence since 1999, having about 150 members with the former Governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amechi as its pioneer chairman.

Stating the aim of their meeting, he revealed that they came to look at what a colleague has done, to checkmate, and commend where necessary.

“Adamawa State is today witnessing relative peace and security due to the proactive and consistent efforts of Governor Fintiri,” he said, adding that “his deliberate actions such as inclusive governance and strategic support to security agencies have made the state hot for criminals and crises merchants.”

“Similarly, we can attest to the fact that Governor Fintiri is a development-focused person who has spiritedly brought Adamawa state to the path of boisterous economic prosperity with monumental projects such as Agri-business and urban renewal,” Lalong further said.

He further stressed that the landmark infrastructural development has become the most celebrated projects planned and executed by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for the benefit of the people of Adamawa State.

“We as former Speakers are proud of what you have done and continue to do for the people of Adamawa State right from your first tenure.

“We are indeed proud that our very own is at the helm of affairs in this wonderful state and has opened his doors to us. He is making us proud as a group under his second tenure.”

Highlighting some of the achievements of COFSSH and contributions to the growth of the nation, the chairman stated that through the conference constitutional autonomy for the legislative and Judiciary was achieved.

He maintained that at the end of the meeting, experience would be gathered, put together and presentation made to the committee.

Stating that the conference has over the years produced Governors, Deputy Governors and members of the National Assembly who have been in the vanguard of championing Good Governance and laws in Nigeria, he further added that the one day event seeks to vet performances and success of their members who are serving as Governors and members of the National Assembly to commend and advise where necessary.

“Today, we have three of our members as Governors, namely, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. In addition, we have many Senators and Members of the House of Representatives as well as Ministers and others heading various agencies across the country.

“This is a positive development that calls for celebration and consolidation. As our number keeps increasing by the day, we have to take very seriously the role that we have to play in engendering good governance, democratic development and service to the people”.

Stressing that the experience brought by the forum is so vital that they cannot fail to lend their voices to crucial national issues that have direct impact on the people.

He called on the forum and Nigerians to join hands and support President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has continued to pursue the path of renewing the hope of the nation through policies and programmes that have been rolled out.