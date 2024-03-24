Ex-Diaspora Leader, Omotosho, eyes councillorship position in Poland

…Targets Wolomin County

Tade Daniel Omotosho, a former chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Poland, has embarked on a new chapter of public service by announcing his candidacy for the position of Wolomin county councilor in the upcoming Polish district and local government elections.

Having recently completed his tenure as chairman, Omotosho aims to continue his journey of impact by representing not only himself but also the numerous Africans residing in Poland. His decision to enter the political arena marks a historic step for the African community in the country.

In his statement, Omotosho expressed his enthusiasm for engaging in Polish political space and contributing his share to the betterment of society.

He emphasized his desire to inspire both Polish-African youth and the broader Polish-African community through his actions and leadership.