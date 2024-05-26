European Commission’s humanitarian office to partner NiMet on disaster risk reduction

By Precious Mark

Charles Anosike, director-general and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has commended the European Union (EU) for its various interventions in Nigeria.

Anosike spoke when a delegation from the Directorate-General European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO), paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He welcomed the idea of the Directorate General, European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO) partnering NiMet in disaster risk reduction.

“The proposed partnership with the Directorate General, European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO) in disaster risk reduction is good for Nigeria, for our farmers and operators in other economic sectors. NiMet already disseminates weather and other climate related information on a daily basis. The weather advisories and forecasts we issue help to reduce disasters. Also, the weather data we issue to NIHSA helps them in the preparation of their annual flood outlook.”

Anosike said: “When people are aware of extreme weather events, they prepare for it.”

On her part, a member of the delegation who spoke on behalf of the EU team, Lisa De La Rubia, said that the Directorate General, European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO), considers NiMet a critical agency hence the desire to partner with it. According to her, “Directorate General- European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO) sees strong potentials for partnership with NiMet in setting up systems and strategies over the next three years towards disaster risk reduction in Nigeria.”

Vincent Weli, director of Weather Forecasting Services (WFS) at NiMet, and other senior members of staff of the agency were present during the courtesy visit. Other members of the Directorate General- European Commission Humanitarian Office (DG-ECHO) team are; Charlotte Billoir, Comfort Agwu and Sandie Romero.