Enugu targets N20bn before end of 2024 via digitalizing land use act

Enugu State government is targeting N20billion before the end of 2024 from digitalising the state’s Land Use Act for effective revenue collection.

Ekene Emmanuel Nnamani, executive chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the plans of the state government to expand her revenue base.

‘From 1st June this year, we will start enforcement of payment of the charges by residents already captured in the metropolises and communities.

The plan is to boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), in line with Governor Peter Mbah-led administration’s disruptive innovation agenda, designed to transform the state.

He also said that the government has automated the Land Use Act charges as part of efforts to meet its target.

The Chairman disclosed that the Service has been able to identify 800,000 properties in the state through the Geographic Information System (GIS).

Read also: Property, business owners get compensation as Enugu upgrades Holy Ghost Park

Nnamani further said that every property owner in both the metropolis and villages was required to pay land use act charges to enable government carry out its developmental plans for the citizens.

He announced that even owners of ancestral homes are required to pay land use act charges, explaining that those in the rural areas are also benefitting from dividends of democracy such as schools, health and other amenities.

He however, explained that the charges are dependent on the value of the land and where they are located.

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service boss further explained that the charges are in different categories, stressing that they are charged per plot of land.

He said that in line with the disruptive innovation promise of Governor Peter Mbah, the Service was able to use the GIS to identify properties in the state.

“Land Use Law of 2016 says that every property owner in the state must pay charges and it is paid to the Enugu Stat Internal Revenue Service.”

The Chairman urged the residents to cooperate with the Service by doing the needful, so as to avoid sanctions, adding that “no responsible government, be it in developed or developing country, can realise its transformational dream for the people without the citizenry playing their own part, such as obligation of tax payment.”