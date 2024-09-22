Edo: All eyes on INEC

…As apprehension rules the air

…Allegations mount as PDP accuses umpire of time wastage

…Ighodalo, Okpebholo win own polling units

…Akpata loses to PDP candidate

…Election defies bookmakers on violence

…Torrential rain hampers huge turnout

… INEC reacts to reports of incorrect figures on result sheet

With the conclusion of the voting Saturday, all eyes are now on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the result.

The hotly-contested election has also elicited apprehension among the indigenes and residents of the state, who are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the winner of the poll.

Contrary to the pre-election permutations of the likelihood of violence, the exercise was largely peaceful. However, following the torrential rainfall in many parts of the state which disrupted the voting process, the INEC extended the time to accommodate more voters.

PDP demands transparency

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all results announced at polling units are transparently uploaded to the INEC server.

The party also called for the proper declaration of these results at the collation centres in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

The statement read in part: “The People’s Democratic Party directs its members and supporters in Edo State to follow the results of the Edo State governorship election from the polling units to the ward, local government, and state collation centres to prevent any manipulation or alteration by the All Progressives Congress.

Our party demands that INEC ensures that all results, as announced at the polling units, are transparently uploaded to the INEC server and duly declared at the collation centres in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

“The PDP counsels the APC to respect the will of the people of Edo State as expressed at the polling units. The PDP commends the people of Edo State for their resilience in enforcing their will at the polling units despite the schemes of the APC, and charges them to remain alert, ready to firmly defend their votes as they await the final result declaration heralding our victory.”

In a related matter, the PDP has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of INEC Presiding Officer, Obozuwa Josephine, for allegedly assigning non-existent votes to the APC.

The party claims that the election result sheet for the Osholo Primary School Polling Unit in Weppa, Etsako East Local Government Area, indicates that while 213 voters were accredited, Obozuwa Josephine unlawfully allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP, and one to the Labour Party, totalling 406 votes cast.

Ologunagba’s statement continued: “It is highly provocative that INEC’s Presiding Officer, Obozuwa Josephine, could be so compromised by the APC as to audaciously and feloniously allocate 352 votes to the APC, above the 213 voters officially accredited in that polling unit.

“This reckless act by Obozuwa Josephine is reminiscent of the criminal conduct of the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari, during the 2023 governorship election in that state, which provoked violent protests and nearly led to the loss of lives of INEC officials.

“Obozuwa Josephine should note that this criminal action could provoke similar consequences.”

The PDP contends that Obozuwa Josephine’s action is just one of many cases of electoral fraud, ballot manipulation, betrayal of public trust, and crimes against the state allegedly perpetrated in this election by the APC and unscrupulous INEC officials, which must not go unpunished.

The party reiterated its previous warnings that the APC had compromised the INEC system by placing its members in roles as polling officers to manipulate the electoral process and alter results in favour of the APC.

It continued: “The PDP demands that INEC effect the immediate arrest and prosecution of the indicted presiding officer, Obozuwa Josephine, cancel the election in Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, and take steps to address other such infractions in this election.

“Our party again commends the people of Edo State for their vigilance and urges them to remain resilient until the end.”

Ighodalo, Okpebholo win own polling units as Akpata loses his

Results from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Viewing Portal (iRev) show that while Ighodalo, and Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), delivered their polling units, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo, Olumide Akpata, lost in his own unit to the PDP candidate.

At Polling Unit 11, Ward 6, in Oredo Local Government Area, Ighodalo secured 41 votes, while Akpata followed with 32 votes.

At the time of going to the press, the last checks showed that over 91.83 percent of the results have been uploaded, with 4,150 of the 4,519 polling units accounted for.

Torrential rain hampers smooth exercise

Despite the rains, many indigenes and residents turned out in their large numbers in most polling units in the three senatorial districts to vote for their choice candidates.

As was predicted, the election was a three-horse race between the three leading candidates, Akpata, Ighodalo and Okpebholo.

The elderly voted too

Many old people were seen walking with the aid of crutches and walking sticks, while others received assistance from family members. Some of them said they were over 85 years old.

Honda Ikehide, 91-year-old community head, said he wanted to vote because it was a chance for someone from his area to govern the state.

“I have lived long enough to know when something important is happening,” he said.

YIAGA Africa, others commend peaceful exercise

Several civil society organisations monitoring the elections, including YIAGA Africa and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), commended the peaceful conduct and the large turnout of voters.

EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers

The election also recorded some elements of malpractices and undermining of the process, as some people were caught with ballot papers and PVC’s.

According to BusinessDay’s investigations, some party agents went around trying to buy votes for N15,000 to N20,000 and subverting the process, though with little success.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested some suspects for alleged vote-buying during the election.

EFCC and police operatives were seen dragging three suspects at a polling unit in the state capital before moving him away from the polling unit.

David Adeleke ‘Davido’, Nigerian singer, whose mother came from Edo State, slammed the INEC over the delay in the arrival of election materials and officials for governorship election.

“Bruh @inecnigeria fix up we can’t continue like this. I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun! It’s really bad. God help us,” the singer decried via his X handle.

But as Edo people await the final result from the INEC, Ighodalo believes that his party will retain power.

“I believe INEC will deliver a free and fair election until they prove otherwise. We will win hands down in this election,” the governorship candidate said.

INEC reacts to reports of incorrect figures on result sheet

Meanwhile, the INEC has responded to allegations of discrepancies in the Edo State governorship election result sheets.

The commission has vowed to investigate and address any irregularities.

Reports emerged on Saturday of discrepancies in results from some polling units, where the number of accredited voters was less than the allotted votes. This sparked widespread concern among stakeholders.

In a statement released on social media, INEC revealed that it has received two complaints out of the 4,519 polling units regarding incorrect figures entered into polling unit result sheets.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election,” INEC stated.

“We will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” INEC assured.