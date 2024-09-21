INEC reacts to reports of incorrect figures on Edo guber result sheet, takes action

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to allegations of discrepancies in the Edo State governorship election result sheets.

The commission has vowed to investigate and address any irregularities.

Reports emerged on Saturday of discrepancies in results from some polling units, where the number of accredited voters was less than the allotted votes. This sparked widespread concern among stakeholders.

Read also: Edo election: PDP demands prosecution of INEC official over discrepancy in voting results

In a statement released on social media, INEC revealed that it has received two complaints out of the 4,519 polling units regarding incorrect figures entered into polling unit result sheets.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election,” INEC stated.

Read also: PDP rallies supporters, demands transparent results upload process

“We will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” INEC assured.