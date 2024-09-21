“We will investigate”: INEC speaks on Edo election result discrepancy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to investigate the discrepancy discrepancy found in the election result sheet from a polling unit in the Etsako area of Edo during the gubernatorial elections in the state.

The voting result uploaded on the INEC IREV portal from the Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, Weppa in Etsako shows a total of 406 votes were cast despite there being only 213 accredited voters, the majority (352 votes) of which were recorded for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Commission in a statemtent on Saturday says it will carry out due process to address this inconsistency

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The Commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” the staement read.

Meanwhile, the People Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the INEC Presiding Officer (PO) of the polling unit.

The party in a statement on Saturday accused the official, identified as Obozuwa Josephine of “brazingly allocating non-existent votes to the All Progressive Congress (APC)” against their running candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The PDP urged INEC to declare the results from the polling unit null and void and to take swift legal action against the presiding officer involved.

