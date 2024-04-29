DigitalEncode expands cybersecurity presence in Nigeria

DigitalEncode, an information security organisation with a global reach, has established a new sub-saharan global office in the Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of this expansion, DigitalEncode launched the Centre for Information Security Intelligence (CISI) at its new global office in Lagos.

This specialised centre aims to heighten cyber situational awareness, provide tailored threat intelligence, and enable collaboration with international cybersecurity organisations among others.

According to the company, this strategic move is part of DigitalEncode’s transformative efforts to fulfill its mission of safeguarding organisations against cyber threats.

“CISI, Digital Encode’s proprietary solution, enables us to identify potential vulnerabilities in our clients’ environments and deploy targeted countermeasures before adversaries can exploit them,” Obadare Adewale, founder and chief visionary officer, DigitalEncode Ltd said.

He said that DigitalEncode will enhance the cyber resilience of its clients by anticipating and proactively addressing emerging threats.

“This approach minimises the likelihood and impact of cyber incidents, thereby strengthening the overall cyber resilience of Digital Encode’s clients,” he said.

As the driving force behind CISI, Adewale emphasised that the firm solidifies its position as a thought leader in the cybersecurity domain by developing innovative solutions that address the evolving threat landscape.

He said further that DigitalEncode demonstrates its commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing its clients with the most effective cybersecurity strategies.

Adewale also said that the company is committed to driving innovation and influencing the direction of the cybersecurity industry.

“Through the publication of research reports, thought-provoking insights, and active participation in industry conferences and events, DigitalEncode aims to inspire innovation and shape the global cybersecurity discourse.”

Soeaking further on the firm’s growth impact, Adewale said that as a cybersecurity unicorn, DigitalEncode prides itself on its visionary leadership, bold vision, and unwavering dedication to innovation and disruption within the industry.