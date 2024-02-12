Charterhouse Lagos selects Ruff ‘n’ Tumble as an exclusive uniform maker

Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in Nigeria, has announced the selection of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, a prominent Nigerian clothing brand, as the sole maker of the school’s uniforms, tailored exclusively for students in Years 1 to 6, with special provisions for house uniforms for Years 5 and 6 boarders.

According to the school, the choice of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble as its exclusive uniform maker reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a dedication to providing students with a wardrobe that reflects the institution’s prestige.

Speaking at the official agreement signing ceremony held recently, Angela Hencher, chief operating officer at Charterhouse Lagos, said the decision to select Ruff’ n’ Tumble went through a careful, considerate, and rigorous evaluation process that involved leading clothing manufacturers from China, the UK, and Nigeria.

According to Hencher, the choice of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble affirms Nigeria’s global capabilities and credentials, affirming the school’s belief in the quality, reputation and values of Ruff n Tumble and the potentials that are inherent in this country.

“This selection reflects our commitment to excellence and confidence in nurturing Nigerian talent for global recognition, in line with Charterhouse tradition.

“Ruff ‘n’ Tumble’s legacy in crafting premium children’s clothing aligns with Charterhouse Lagos’ ethos of fostering an environment of style and distinction,” she said.

Adenike Ogunlesi, founder and chief responsibility officer of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, commended Charterhouse Lagos for selecting the company with over 35 years in the clothing and manufacturing industry.

Ogunlesi said the partnership is a significant stride for education in Nigeria, providing high-quality education and an excellent alternative for parents who might consider sending their children abroad.

“This collaboration ensures parental involvement during crucial developmental years and aligns with our mission to create local job opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in Nigeria, reinforcing our commitment to delivering premium-quality products and excellent customer service,” Ogunlesi said.

The bespoke uniforms, which feature the distinctive Charterhouse tartan, will be available from July 2024 at the exclusive on-site Charters Boutique and Ruff ‘n’ Tumble’s online portal ensuring parents and students have an efficient, enjoyable, and high-end purchasing experience.

Therefore, parents can anticipate the same high standards of quality and durability from both Charterhouse Lagos and Ruff’ n’ Tumble.