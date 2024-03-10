BRMC trains media professionals on data journalism

Media professionals in the broadcast spectrum of the industry were recently trained in Lagos on the importance of data journalism for radio broadcasters, which exposed participants to the fundamentals of data in journalism, emphasizing its critical role in effective communication.

Organised by the Broadcast Radio Master Class (BRMC) in conjunction with the Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), the training aimed at harnessing the potential of data-driven storytelling to revolutionise radio broadcasting in Nigeria.

Fola Folayan, founder and executive director, BRMC, stated that the training underscored the importance of data in crafting compelling narratives, offering participants the tools and techniques to make their broadcasts more engaging and impactful.

“This collaboration comes at a crucial time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving, emphasizing the importance of data-driven storytelling. Data journalism is a powerful tool that can significantly elevate the quality of content and enable broadcasters to engage their audience in more meaningful ways,” she stated.

According to her, the training program provided a deep dive into storytelling with data, showcasing how data visualizations can be seamlessly incorporated into radio narratives to captivate listeners and enrich the broadcasting content.

“Through this partnership with CJID, we are excited to offer participants comprehensive training in data journalism, access to industry experts, networking opportunities, and a certificate of completion,” Folayan stated.

According to her, participants were exposed to practical applications of data journalism, highlighting the successful integration of data visualizations in broadcast media, demonstrating the transformative power of data journalism in enhancing the listener’s experience.

“We believe that this training program will not only equip radio broadcasters with the necessary skills to effectively incorporate data journalism into their broadcasts but also empower them to create more engaging and impactful content, ultimately enhancing their ability to inform and inspire their audience,” Folayan stated.

The training featured sessions led by data journalism experts, while Sotiris Sideris, an award-winning journalist known for his extensive work in collaborative and cross-border journalism, shared his insights on the global landscape of data-driven storytelling. Also, Kehinde Ogunyale, a freelance data journalist, offered practical advice and techniques, drawing from his experience in the field.