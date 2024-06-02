Blackout looms in Abuja as AEDC threatens to disconnect customers

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has threatened to disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on Monday June 3, 2024.

This was contained in a notice of disconnection circular made available to the public and signed by the management.

According to the AEDC, timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of its infrastructure, and to ensure it can deliver efficient and reliable service to its service areas.

The AEDC further appealed to customers with outstanding electricity bills to pay up in order not to be thrown into darkness.

“We therefore urge all customers with debts to pay all outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption.”

The following organisations, ministries and states have been listed by the AEDC for disconnection on Monday June 3.

They include Nigeria Army; Nigeria Airforce; Defence HQ; Federal Capital Development Authority; Kogi State Government; Niger State Government; Nigeria Police Force HQ; Nigerian Army Barracks; Power House; SGF House I; Head of Service, and Fed. Min of Education.

Others are Fed. Min of Women Affairs; Fed. Min of Industry; Fed. Min. of Trade; Fed. Min. of Interior; Fed. Min. of Water Resources; National Stadium; Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall; Fed. Min. of Finance; Fed Ministry of Education; National Planning Com (Budget); Federal Ministry of Works, and FAAN Abuja.

It therefore urged all other customers owing AEDC to quickly pay their outstanding bills to avoid disruption of service.