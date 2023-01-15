Author urges Nigerians to imbibe ‘can do’ spirit for new beginning

Fola Aguda, the author of the book ‘Re-starting,’ has urged Nigerians to imbibe the ‘can do’ spirit in 2023 and beyond for a positive and new beginning in life. “Everyone can have a new beginning,” Aguda said.

Aguda, who is the regional vice president (Southwest), Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International, Nigeria (FGBMFIN), gave the advice on Friday 13 January at the hybrid official launch and public presentation of the book at the TECO House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the book is a special purpose vehicle that speaks to people in different works of life. He stated that the book speaks directly to individuals looking to make a change in their personal life, health, marriage, family, career, or finances.

“I believe that everyone can have a new beginning, and I hope that ‘Re-starting’ will provide you with the tools you need to overcome any obstacle or dead end you may be facing,” Aguda said.

He disclosed further that he delved into God’s time-tested principles and strategies needed to trigger a new season in the readers’ life.

“About the middle of last year, the Lord said to me to begin to write because you are stepping into a new stage of your walk with me,” he disclosed, stating that, “I believe there is something for somebody you have meant the book for.”

Pius Akhimien, book reviewer, said the book formalised Aguda’s restarting process as an individual. According to him, 120 page texts that are divided into six chapters argue that restart is a force of life.

The book reviewer said further that the publication that is both motivational and inspirational identifies some of the failures of life and provides practical and spiritual guidance to individuals facing challenges of life.

Akhimien in his review noted that the book from its cover treated a serious issue of life with the seriousness of an athlete. “Re-starting’ shows the author’s display of profound knowledge of the scriptures. It speaks to every man with a simple language by deploying extended metaphors,” he said.

Ifeanyi Odedo, national president, Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International, in his introduction of the book said that the lack of ability to reset or restart is the main reason many find it difficult to meet their Christian needs.

According to him, the author identified the fallen state as a point one has issues with God and has fallen out of favour. He said further that the book points to a deepen reflection of the individual

Odedo said that the book also reflects on the author’s personal life, especially his service to the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship. “What is needed to restart is the ‘can do’ mindset,” Odedo said and enjoined readers to hit the reset button.

ZEBULON AGOMUO,

Editor, BDSUNDAY

Coordinator, Politics desk

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER (BusinessDay Media Ltd.)

Lagos-Nigeria

08023283822, 08054691823

zebulon.agomuo@businessdayonline.com, agomuozebulon@yahoo.com